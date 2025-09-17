United States NAHB Housing Market Index registered at 32, below expectations (33) in September

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 03:22
Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/united-states-nahb-housing-market-index-registered-at-32-below-expectations-33-in-september-202509161400

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to formalize closer cooperation on crypto regulation, with stablecoins at the center of discussions. The agreement follows a high-level meeting in London between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The meeting, which included major industry players such as Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:25
MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay announced the release of a new feature named MoonTags. The feature will make sending crypto easier, just like sending text messages.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:05
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa