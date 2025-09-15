UnitedHealth ($UNH) Stock: CEO Races to Trump as Shares Crash 30% in 2025

TLDR

UnitedHealth stock closed at $352.51, down 30% YTD, with pre-market trading at $355.27.

CEO Stephen Hemsley seeks Trump meeting, meeting White House staff instead.

Company faces federal investigations into Medicare billing practices.

Stock trails S&P 500 significantly across 1-year and 3-year returns.

Lobbying efforts aim to influence Medicare and healthcare policy.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) ended September 12, 2025, at $352.51, down 0.31% for the session. Pre-market activity showed a rebound, with shares up 1.40% at $355.27. The stock has been under pressure throughout the year, posting a steep year-to-date loss of 29.52%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

On a one-year basis, UNH has fallen 38.96%, lagging the S&P 500’s 17.67% gain. Its three-year performance also highlights investor concerns, down 30.60% compared to the index’s 60.19% rise. The five-year return remains positive at 25.67%, but this still trails the S&P 500’s 97.08% over the same period.

Leadership Shift and Lobbying Efforts

Stephen Hemsley returned to the CEO role in May 2025 after Andrew Witty’s departure. His focus has been on restoring investor confidence while addressing mounting regulatory issues. As part of this strategy, UnitedHealth has intensified its lobbying efforts in Washington.

Hemsley recently met White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles to discuss Medicare and patient access. He also held a private dinner with Chris Klomp, the Medicare official, during the summer, where billing policies and supplemental benefits were discussed. While UnitedHealth has not yet secured a meeting with President Donald Trump, these actions signal its push to shape healthcare policy at the federal level.

Federal Scrutiny and Investigations

The insurer is grappling with multiple federal investigations, including a criminal probe into Medicare billing practices. This scrutiny has weighed heavily on its stock price, contributing to the 30% decline this year. Notably, a White House official confirmed that Hemsley did not discuss the ongoing criminal investigation during his recent meetings.

UnitedHealth emphasized in a statement that engaging with policymakers is vital to improving patient access and affordability. A White House spokesperson echoed this sentiment, stating that insurers are routinely consulted to meet the President’s goals of lowering healthcare costs for Americans.

Outlook for Investors

Despite its challenges, UnitedHealth maintains its status as the nation’s top health insurer, with significant influence over Medicare plans. The company’s strategy hinges on navigating regulatory risks while leveraging its lobbying to influence healthcare reforms. Investors, however, remain cautious, with stock performance significantly underperforming the broader market.

The outcome of investigations and the success of its policy outreach will be critical in shaping investor sentiment going forward. UnitedHealth’s ability to stabilize its business and rebuild trust will determine whether it can reverse its current downtrend.

