Unleash the Fun with WuffiTap: A Gamified Social Mining Experience on Telegram

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 18:40
Wuffi
WUF$0,000000143-1,78%
FUNToken
FUN$0,009514+0,49%
RealLink
REAL$0,05677+0,47%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10099+0,74%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0,464-1,69%

[London, July 18] – WuffiTap, the newest addition to the WUFFI universe, launched this week, introducing an engaging gamified social mining experience. Accessible via Telegram on the Telegram Open Network (TON), WuffiTap allows users to earn PAWs, the in-game currency, by simply tapping their screens.

Not only does the new Tap-to-Earn game capitalize on the legacy of the WUFFI ecosystem, but it has all the makings of being the best project in its niche, as it takes into account various flaws of its predecessors and addresses them across all aspects from gameplay to tokenomics, in order to truly reward the player community. 

One of the most notable features of the project is its elegant tokenomics system, in which all boosts purchased by players with $TON during each season are used to purchase $WUF on the open market and burn them, which provides scarcity to the token over time, especially taking into consideration the fact that 16T+ $WUF are already permanently out of circulation.

WuffiTap Features:

  • Boost Your Gameplay: Strength (earn more PAWs per tap), Energy Limit (+500 energy per level), Potions (faster energy replenishment). Boosts last an entire season.
  • Daily Free Boosts: Nitro Taps (500% more PAWs per tap for 20 seconds, unlimited energy during this period) and Instant Fill (quickly refill energy).
  • TapBot: Automates tapping when energy is full, up to 6 hours. Upgradable with PAWs and TREATs (Powerups purchased with $TON).
  • Complete Quests: Players can earn extra PAWs through social tasks, videos, daily check-ins, and referrals.
  • Rise Through the Ranks: To keep the game fresh and competitive, the game is set to run in seasons, each with its own leaderboard and rewards. Season 1 has just started with a prize pool of 500 billion $WUF. 
  • Real Players: More than 50,000 real players joined the game in the first 24h. The project has strict anti-bot filters in place and other barriers that prevent malicious actors from abusing the system.

With the first season just starting, the players can now join the WUF Pack and start tapping at WuffiTap

About WUFFI

WUFFI and its token $WUF, the all-in-one coin, is making waves across Solana, BASE, WAX, and TON Blockchains. Expanding from memes to games to everything, $WUF is an ever-expanding everything coin integrated into dozens of games, including WuffiTap, the latest addition to the WUFFI Universe

Contacts:

For more information about WuffiTap, visit Wuffi.io or follow the project on X.

For media inquiries: [email protected]

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/unleash-the-fun-with-wuffitap-a-gamified-social-mining-experience-on-telegram/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

PANews reported on June 20 that the People's Bank of China maintained the one-year and five-year loan prime rates (LPR) at 3% and 3.5%, respectively.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,02088-2,61%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0675-3,15%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,06699+4,96%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 09:06
Partager
China’s Ant Group denies rumors about an RWA and stablecoin joint venture

China’s Ant Group denies rumors about an RWA and stablecoin joint venture

Ant Group denies rumors of a collaboration between Ant Financial Technology and publicly-listed Chinese company Hainan Huatie involving partnerships in RWA and stablecoins. In an official statement shared on the social platform WeChat, the fintech arm of Alibaba addressed rumors…
ANTTIME
ANT$0,000037-28,70%
Allo
RWA$0,005446-1,10%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 17:20
Partager
A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the past 48 hours to open 20x leveraged BTC and 10x leveraged BNB long positions.
Binance Coin
BNB$860,28-3,41%
Bitcoin
BTC$114.645,11-0,51%
USDCoin
USDC$1,0002--%
Partager
PANews2025/08/24 18:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

China’s Ant Group denies rumors about an RWA and stablecoin joint venture

A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

Hong Kong to Implement Basel-Crypto Standards in 2026

MAGACOIN FINANCE Rides the Meme Trend, But BlockDAG’s $380M Presale and Dashboard V4 Deliver Real Utility