Unlocking Trust and Security in Web3 Smart Contracts: Audit Wizard

Par : Medium
2025/09/05 12:54
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004846-2.61%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005824-7.80%

auditwizard.io

In this article, I will explore the key features and benefits of Audit Wizard, examining how it revolutionizes smart contract development by providing comprehensive auditing solutions.

I will also delve into the need for robust security measures in the Web3 space and discuss how Audit Wizard is poised to address this critical requirement, empowering developers to allay user concerns and elevate the overall security of decentralized applications (dApps).

In the beginning, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Web3 Security builders, community, bug-bounty hunters, everyone who supports its vibes and the authors of all resource materials! It is therefore crucial for developers to have their code thoroughly audited before deploying it to a live environment.

Web3 Security Distilled

Building Trust Through Comprehensive Auditing

When it comes to decentralized applications, one of the most common concerns is the potential for vulnerabilities or flaws in the underlying smart contracts. A single vulnerability can expose users’ funds to significant risks, undermining the entire purpose of decentralized finance.

The problem of security has recently become very urgent due to the enormous number of hacks and security incidents in the Web3 sphere. Everyone has very different ideas and suggestions on this topic, so we will only attempt to describe a portion of them today.

New bug-bounty platforms try to solve several problems that previous versions obviously lack. For instance, they more actively interact with the community, and often their structure is built so that people are allowed to participate even without KYC (as in more classic sites where such conditions are determined by the end customer represented by the project or protocol).

GitHub - OffcierCia/tips-solidity-code-auditors: Gaining the most elusive of tips. Add your input and let's collect them all!

However, they are still short on functionality and possess numerous shortcomings that should be addressed. The next generation of Web3 security platforms will go beyond current limited solutions, applying advanced tools and technologies and providing superior usability to all industry players!

This could result in the discovery of known and unknown security flaws in any organization. With this many targets, it is impossible for a single security team to test them all. As a result, they choose to externalize the issues by launching bounty campaigns on platforms with large communities of experts.

But I would like to raise another important point. Logically, cybersecurity must be considered on every level of project development — with contests on the guard at the initial stage, followed by audits, and then bug bounties — at the final stage. No doubt, a new generation of cybersecurity products are already on the way that will cover all these aspects in one user-friendly interface.

Certain layers of the web3 security stack remain underutilized, which will most likely change as the industry matures. DeFi projects, in particular, may begin to broaden the scope of security activities to include proactive threat monitoring and response, as well as automated risk management (rather than focusing solely on vulnerability assessments).

Nowadays, in my opinion, the ability to effectively inform clients of the specifics and status of an audit is seriously lacking in so-called “сlassic” auditing firms. Clients are often unaware of the precise steps taken during the audit or the process’s current status as a result of this lack of transparency. This lack of visibility consequently leads to a variety of problems.

Comprehensive audits are frequently unaffordable for startups due to traditional auditing firms’ high service fees. These costs are typically determined by the project’s complexity and scope, as well as by the auditing firm’s standing and size. One may even state that existing solutions like manual audits, static analysis, and fuzz testing lack mathematical soundness and scalability…

As you now know, there isn’t a single button or service that will solve all security issues, but there are things we can work toward. At the same time, there have already been dozens of vulnerabilities discovered using Web3 bug-bounty platforms!

That said, Web3 bug-bounty programs also can be (and they actually are) an effective way to incentivize the identification and reporting of vulnerabilities in blockchain protocols and decentralized applications.

All this leads us to the idea that in the end it will be important for the project to have multiple levels of protection — several audits from different companies and several bug-bounty programs on platforms with different features.

https://medium.com/media/64671510692e6920b39a02c1257d6580/href

This is where Audit Wizard steps in as a game-changer. The Audit Wizard beta includes a number of new features, stability increases, and UI improvements.

  • Findings: Using the ‘Add finding’ tool, you can add security findings. Each finding includes a title, code location (highlight affected code), severity, description, and recommendation. Once you create a finding, it can be viewed within the ‘Findings’ list. Entries within this list can be filtered by severity, edited, or deleted at any time. In addition to being displayed within the ‘Findings’ list, entries are automatically added to your audit report;
  • Reports: Once you’ve added your findings and are ready to deliver your audit report, toggle to the Audit Wizard report editor. Your findings have been automatically added to your audit report and are ready to be exported. Click ‘Generate Report’ when you are ready to export your audit report. A generated audit report document will download to your browser.

The goal of Audit Wizard is to be the easiest and fastest way to perform smart contract audits. It’s built to give auditors and developers superpowers!

Source | Slitherin

By leveraging advanced automated security analysis and manual code reviews, the platform provides developers with a comprehensive auditing solution that identifies potential vulnerabilities, bugs, or inefficiencies in smart contracts. Now you also can:

  • Direct code import from c4/sherlock/hats or from GitHub/contract address;
  • Add findings and generate a report;
  • Generate contract interaction graphs;
  • Slither & Slitherin scan, Integrated AI chat, notes and more;
  • Results from dependencies have also been filtered out from Slither to remove unnecessary results. Slitherin, an extended version of Slither with even more vulnerability detectors, has also been added to increase scanner coverage!
auditwizard.io

Projects can be imported from multiple sources. You can import audit contests from platforms like Code4rena and Sherlock by simply clicking on the contest in the Contests list. You can import projects via the import box from the following sources:

  • GitHub repo URLs;
  • Ethereum mainnet contract addresses;
  • Etherscan contract URLs;
  • Code4rena contest URLs;
  • Sherlock contest URLs.

To import from a private GitHub repo, first add a GitHub Personal Access Token to your Audit Wizard account, then you can import private repos via their URL.

The Framework to help you securing your protocol

You can also leverage the power of ChatGPT directly from Audit Wizard with the AI tool. Ask the AI to summarize a complex contract, or chat with the AI about about your project, solidity, or anything security related. Read more about it here:

  • Audit Wizard FAQ;
  • Become an AuditWizard: Complete Overview of the New All-in-One Auditor Toolkit;
  • Audit Wizard Release.

With its thorough assessment of code logic and execution paths, Audit Wizard ensures that the smart contract is secure, reliable, and meets best practices for development! Given the increasingly sophisticated nature of cyber threats and the hefty financial stakes involved in DeFi, robust security measures have become essential for the overall sustainability of the ecosystem.

auditwizard.io

Audit Wizard recognizes this urgency and equips developers with a suite of security tools and analytics to fortify their smart contracts against potential attacks. The platform’s security analysis encompasses an array of vulnerabilities, including but not limited to reentrancy, arithmetic overflows/underflows, access control issues, and unhandled exceptions.

The detailed security reports provided by Audit Wizard empower developers to identify and address potential risks, resulting in more reliable and resilient smart contracts:

https://medium.com/media/b213314de2e650a485fbbe5c29c75fd8/href

As we venture deeper into the world of Web3, the need for robust security measures becomes increasingly evident. Audit Wizard emerges as a pioneering platform that empowers developers to create secure, trustworthy smart contracts that inspire confidence among users.

By combining automation, manual code reviews, and collaboration tools, Audit Wizard revolutionizes the auditing process and strengthens the security posture of the DeFi ecosystem:

Source

In the upcoming sections, we will further explore the various features and benefits of Audit Wizard, highlighting its effectiveness in detecting vulnerabilities, enhancing risk management, and fostering collaboration.

Web3 Security Distilled 2.0

Join us as we unravel the transformative potential of this Web3 smart contract auditing platform that is poised to elevate the standards of security in the decentralized finance space!

Stay safe!

Unlocking Trust and Security in Web3 Smart Contracts: Audit Wizard was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Nasdaq scherpt cryptoregels aan: Strategy en bitcoin hard onderuit

Nasdaq scherpt cryptoregels aan: Strategy en bitcoin hard onderuit

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Steeds meer beursgenoteerde bedrijven stapelen bitcoin (BTC) en ethereum (ETH) op hun balans. Om dat te financieren grijpen ze vaak naar slimme trucs, zoals het uitgeven van nieuwe aandelen. Maar juist die strategie komt nu onder druk te staan. De Amerikaanse techbeurs Nasdaq heeft namelijk besloten de regels flink aan te scherpen. Techbeurs trekt de teugels aan De zakelijke race is misschien wel dé drijvende kracht achter de grote prijsstijgingen van de twee grootste cryptomunten. Steeds meer bedrijven halen alles uit de kas om een zo groot mogelijke voorraad aan te leggen. Bedrijven kunnen bijvoorbeeld obligaties, oftewel leningen, uitgeven. Maar de snelste en populairste manier om kapitaal op te halen is het uitgeven van nieuwe aandelen. Dan hoeft er namelijk geen rente betaald te worden (al bestaat er ook zoiets als converteerbare obligaties, vaak met lage of zelfs nul rente, die dan later omgezet kunnen worden in aandelen). Volgens zakenkrant The Information komt de Nasdaq nu met strengere regels. Als bedrijven nieuwe aandelen uit willen geven om crypto’s te kopen, dan moeten aandeelhouders eerst groen licht geven. Eigenlijk is dat natuurlijk volkomen logisch. Het bijdrukken van aandelen schaadt namelijk bestaande aandeelhouders. Zij bezitten dan opeens een kleiner percentage van het bedrijf. Natuurlijk staat daar dan wel een crypto-investering tegenover, maar wie zegt dat iedereen het daarmee eens is? Voorheen konden bedrijven zich razendsnel omvormen tot een ‘crypto-bedrijf’, gebouwd op speculatie en kwetsbaar voor hevige prijsschommelingen. Nu is dat een stuk moeilijker, wat meer stabiliteit oplevert. Bitcoin, ethereum en crypto-treasuries dalen hard Het nieuws is goed terug te zien in de aandelenkoersen van de bekende crypto-treasuries, oftewel de beursgenoteerde bedrijven met eigen crypto-reserves. Strategy, de grootste van allemaal met ruim 70 miljard dollar aan bitcoins in handen, zakte wel 5 procent. Uiteindelijk wist het wel de schade te beperken door de dag met een verlies van ruim 1 procent af te sluiten. Sharplink Gaming, de tweede grootste ethereum-houder met een reserve van 3,59 miljard dollar aan ethereum, daalde bijna 8 procent. Bitmine Immersion Technologies, de grootste houder met 8 miljard dollar aan ETH, wordt niet geraakt door de nieuwe maatregel omdat het genoteerd staat aan de New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Wel daalde de koers alsnog met meer dan 6 procent. Ook bitcoin en ethereum lijken er last van te hebben gehad. Bitcoin is onder de 110.000 dollar gedoken en staat 1,61 procent lager dan gisteren. Ethereum noteert een verlies van 4,10 procent en is nu minder dan 4.300 dollar waard. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Nasdaq scherpt cryptoregels aan: Strategy en bitcoin hard onderuit is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Kaspa
KAS$0.083189-0.40%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,856.01+1.92%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.000324+0.27%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 14:16
Partager
Poseidon, the AI voice input project led by a16z, is a great way to practice speaking and get free airdrops.

Poseidon, the AI voice input project led by a16z, is a great way to practice speaking and get free airdrops.

Author: Umbrella, Deep Tide TechFlow In recent days, there has been a trend of practicing spoken English in the crypto community. An AI voice input project called Poseidon has officially launched. At the current stage, users can obtain their points through voice input every day and obtain future airdrop shares. As a star project incubated by Story Protocol and led by a16z, Poseidon targets the currently scarce high-quality and clear AI voice data, and is committed to helping train AI to understand speech in different languages, dialects and environments. After the experience, the author summarized the background of the Poseidon project and how to participate. Perhaps there is the next opportunity to "make a lot of money for free" hidden in it. Project Background According to its official website, the project's chief scientist, Sandeep Chinchali, holds a Ph.D. from Stanford and is currently an assistant professor at the University of Texas at Austin, specializing in edge computing, artificial intelligence, and generative AI. Poseidon product manager Sarick Shah was a software engineer at LotusFlare and Roadz. He has a background in Johns Hopkins University and was responsible for Story's AI engineering before joining the Poseidon team. LJW, the head of operations for the Poseidon project, was formerly the co-director of Harvard University's Crypto Lab and a senior researcher at Harvard Business School. He has extensive experience in operating AI and Web3 business models. SY Lee, head of the Poseidon project, is also the founder and CEO of Story Protocol. His first entrepreneurial project, Radish, is a mobile serial novel application with millions of downloads. It was sold to South Korean technology giant Kakao for US$440 million in 2021. He then served as the global strategy officer of Kakao Entertainment and is also a venture partner of Hashed Ventures, South Korea's largest blockchain fund. Poseidon's significant attention is also due to the incubation and support of Story Protocol. As an ecosystem focused on on-chain IP, Story Protocol has provided significant support for Poseidon's future development. The connection between the two extends beyond incubation. Story Protocol founder SY Lee's personal involvement as Poseidon project leader underscores its significant role within the Story ecosystem. The financing information announced by Poseidon a few days ago also brought market attention and confidence to this project. On July 23, the Poseidon team announced that its seed round was led by the well-known crypto investment institution a16z, with an amount of US$15 million. Why did a16z take a fancy to such a voice data collection project? The answer to this question begins with one of the core challenges facing the AI industry today: available data. In a research report on Poseidon, a16z partner Chris Dixon pointed out that the AI industry is facing a bottleneck of "data exhaustion," which is precisely the core problem Poseidon aims to solve. Specifically, current AI training faces three major data dilemmas: Slowing Data Growth: The current rate of internet content data production is far slower than the rate at which AI can learn and digest it. The dilemma of AI running out of data to learn from may loom in the near future. In 2024, former OpenAI scientist Sutskever noted that the growth rate of internet content data is slowing, and this "fossil fuel" that has fueled AI's rapid growth is gradually running out. High-quality data is scarce: Compared to text data, clear multilingual language data is an even more scarce resource. Higher-quality voice content data can enable AI to understand what we express more quickly in voice conversations, thereby improving efficiency. Lack of diversity: Most of the existing voice data materials on the Internet are "Mandarin versions", and language data in different dialects, accents and environments are seriously lacking in this field. Poseidon's solution addresses this data demand pain point by encouraging users to contribute multilingual voice data from real scenarios, providing AI models with richer and higher-quality training materials. This model of "everyone contributes data and everyone gets rewards" not only solves the data needs of AI companies, but also creates opportunities for ordinary users to participate in the dividends of AI development. Participate in the tutorial In addition to the web version, Poseidon has also launched a mini-App store within the mobile World Coin App. Users can add applications to log in within the World Coin App. However, this method is more complicated than the official website participation process. This article will use the web version interaction process as an example. Poseidon official website link After entering the project's official website, you can complete the registration via email. Currently, there is no need to bind an encrypted wallet, which is very user-friendly for new users. The first login requires you to enable microphone permission and read a few English words. After passing, you can enter the main interface of the project and select the language you want to input in the "Home" column in the left navigation bar. Currently, Poseidon supports 16 languages including English, Chinese, German, Japanese, etc. The English language, which has the largest number of participants, has more than 24,000 users. After selecting the language you want to input, you can enter the material reading interface. Click "Start Recording" to start reading. After recording for at least 10 seconds, you can click "Submitting" to submit and get 10 points. After submitting the recording, AI will conduct a voice review. If the voice review is passed, you can get an additional 50-250 points. Points acquisition strategy According to the current language reward information on the Poseidon website, English, which has the most participants, receives the lowest points: 10 (for submission) + 50 (for review). Other languages, including Chinese, receive 10 + 250 points. Therefore, for users in the Chinese-speaking region, choosing Chinese voice input is both simpler and more rewarding. It should be noted that the daily recording submission limit is 5 times. Through active interaction (such as submitting high-quality recording content), users can obtain up to 20 recording submissions per day. At the same time, after the author's testing, if the recording is not clear or a blank recording is submitted, the full points reward cannot be obtained, and the daily submission times will also be consumed. Through the "Profile" interface on the left side of the official website, users can view their points acquisition details and exclusive invitation links. The leaderboard interface on the left navigation bar allows you to view the points rankings. It can be seen that there are not many participants at present. The author obtained a total of 3985 points in two days of interaction and ranked 435th on the leaderboard. As the number of participating users increases in the future, the competition may become more and more competitive. Airdrop Expectations Although Poseidon has not yet announced the token issuance time, its official website shows that points for participating in interactions will be converted into rewards or token airdrops after the token economy is determined. With the rapid development of AI in recent years, related encryption projects have emerged in an endless stream, and the basic data for AI development is being continuously consumed. AI urgently needs high-quality voice data in real scenarios. This demand has given birth to the Poseidon project. From the user's perspective, this may be an early opportunity with low risk and high potential. Currently, you only need to invest time and voice to obtain future airdrop expectations.
NEAR
NEAR$2.421+0.04%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03203+2.56%
RealLink
REAL$0.0623+3.67%
Partager
PANews2025/09/05 14:00
Partager
Lens Chain V3: A highly scalable SocialFi layer 2 network based on Avail DA

Lens Chain V3: A highly scalable SocialFi layer 2 network based on Avail DA

If you have used Lens ecosystem applications such as Orb, Tape, Hey, Soclly, etc. in the early stage, you are likely to get the annual SocialFi airdrop opportunity.
GET
GET$0.008643--%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5118+1.64%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$20.7+1.42%
Partager
PANews2025/04/08 17:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Nasdaq scherpt cryptoregels aan: Strategy en bitcoin hard onderuit

Poseidon, the AI voice input project led by a16z, is a great way to practice speaking and get free airdrops.

Lens Chain V3: A highly scalable SocialFi layer 2 network based on Avail DA

South Korea caps crypto lending at 20% interest, bans leveraged loans

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction