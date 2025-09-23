Unrivaled Announces First Batch Of Players For Second Season

MEDLEY, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 03: Rickea Jackson #5 of the Mist dribbles the ball against the Phantom during the first quarter at Wayfair Arena on February 03, 2025 in Medley, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Getty Images

Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 women’s basketball league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, announced the first six players set to compete in its second season: Alyssa Thomas, Rickea Jackson, Satou Sabally, Paige Bueckers, Saniya Rivers and Erica Wheeler.

Thomas, Jackson and Sabally are returning players, while Bueckers, Rivers and Wheeler will make their debuts in 2026. In total, 48 players will participate, with announcements coming weekly in groups of six through Oct. 1.

The opening group features a mix of veterans and rising stars. Bueckers and Rivers were rookies in the 2025 WNBA season. Jackson played her second season with the Los Angeles Sparks, while Thomas, Sabally and Wheeler bring more than 20 years of combined WNBA experience.

Back Like They Never Left

MEDLEY, FLORIDA – JANUARY 31: Satou Sabally #0 of Phantom reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against Rose at Wayfair Arena on January 31, 2025 in Medley, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Getty Images

Thomas stood out in Unrivaled’s inaugural season as a member of the Laces, scoring in double figures in seven of nine games and finishing second overall in rebounds with 11.5 per game, just behind Angel Reese. Her team reached the playoffs but fell to Rose in the semifinals. Thomas, now with the Phoenix Mercury, is currently competing in the WNBA semifinals.

Sabally, also with the Mercury, made a strong impression for Phantom last season, appearing in all 14 games and scoring at least 15 points in half of them. Despite a roster featuring stars such as Sabrina Ionescu and Brittney Griner, Phantom finished last in the standings with only four wins.

Jackson played for Mist, a preseason favorite that fell short of the playoffs with a 5-9 record. She ranked as the team’s second-leading scorer, ahead of veterans such as Courtney Vandersloot and Jewell Loyd. Jackson also advanced to the second round of the 1-on-1 tournament before losing to eventual champion Collier.

Welcome To Miami

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 17: Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings brings the ball up the court against the Las Vegas Aces in the third quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Wings 106-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images

Bueckers joins Unrivaled after a standout rookie season with the Dallas Wings, where she earned Rookie of the Year honors. She averaged 19.2 points, 5.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game, leading all rookies in points, assists and steals. She also finished in the top 10 leaguewide in those categories.

Rivers, drafted eighth overall by the Connecticut Sun in 2025, started 25 of 42 games as a rookie and averaged 8.8 points in 26.1 minutes per game. At North Carolina State, she helped the Wolfpack reach their first NCAA Final Four in more than a decade in 2024.

Wheeler enters Unrivaled following her 10th WNBA season with the Seattle Storm, where she averaged 10.3 points in 25.4 minutes per game, mostly off the bench. Undrafted, Wheeler has built a steady career as a reliable contributor and was named MVP of the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game.

An Ever-Growing League

Launched in 2024, Unrivaled is designed to provide players with high salaries, equity stakes and access to world-class facilities, making it one of the most player-focused professional sports leagues.

The league recently closed an oversubscribed Series B funding round that pushed its valuation to $340 million. As part of its expansion, Unrivaled is adding two new clubs, Breeze BC and Hive BC, increasing the number of teams from six to eight. Rosters will grow from 36 to 54 players, including six in a dedicated development player pool that will be available throughout the season.