Unstoppable Domains partners with OG Foundation to launch .ROBOT

Unstoppable Domains partnered with the OG Foundation to launch the .ROBOT domain.

The domain will span humanoid machines, industrial cobots, gaming NPCs, automation platforms, and AI-powered digital agents.

OG Foundation revealed it secured $384 million in funding and is dedicated to powering an internet of intelligent agents.

Unstoppable Domains has partnered with the OG Foundation to launch a new domain called .ROBOT. According to the company, the domain is available for pre-sales and is a Web3-only naming service.

The leader in Web3 said .ROBOT domain provides a universal identity layer for the robotics revolution. The domain will span humanoid machines, industrial cobots, gaming NPCs, automation platforms, and AI-powered digital agents.

Heinrich believes robots will learn from virtual simulation

Co-founder and CEO of OG, Michael Heinrich, acknowledged that OG and Unstoppable domains share a vision of a future where intelligent agents operate seamlessly alongside humans. He added that .ROBOT is more than a domain since it represents a trusted identity system that allows robots, AI agents, and automated platforms to interconnect and collaborate globally.

Collaborative robots are projected to achieve 32% year-over-year growth by 2030. The industry is also expected to transform small businesses by delivering safe and flexible automation of repetitive tasks.

Over 50% of robotics experts predict humanoid robots will play a major role in logistics and manufacturing within the next decade. Humanoid robots are also expected to take on complex work in hazardous environments.

Heinrich believes that the rapid advancement of AI, including both physical and generative models, will soon allow robots to be able to learn from virtual simulations and adapt to real-world variability. He argued that the breakthrough will drive new levels of sustainability and efficiency in industries ranging from green energy to healthcare to supply chain operations.

“Robots are no longer confined to the factory floor. They are mapping Martian craters, pilot drones, moderating online communities, running characters in games, and automating the workflows that shape our daily lives. Robots exist in hardware, in code, and in culture, and now with .ROBOT, they have a digital home of their own.”

-Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer of Unstoppable Domains.

According to the report, .ROBOT is built on infrastructure from the OG Foundation, which is developing a decentralized AI operating system designed for scale. OG also provides the technical foundation to support the naming system for robotics and AI, with 50 GB per second throughput, integrated compute and storage, and a network connected to more than 19 million wallets.

OG Foundation secures funding for robotics venture

OG Foundation revealed it secured $384 million in funding and is dedicated to powering an internet of intelligent agents. The company believes the introduction of .ROBOT adds the identity layer needed to unify an internet of intelligence agents across industries and platforms.

OG Foundation said robotic fleets need trust, identity, and open coordination as they race from $74 billion today to $185 billion by 2030. The firm added that its decision to launch .ROBOT is a commitment to put robots on-chain, so AI can be aligned with human interests.

The Web3 digital identity company revealed that .ROBOT is designed to meet the needs of robotics startups, research labs, AI developers, gaming studios, automation companies, and individual creators. OG Foundation said the initiative offers a secure and memorable identity that can be used across the internet and on-chain, ensuring that the next generation of robotics innovation has space to belong.