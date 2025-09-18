Uphold’s Massive 1.59 Billion XRP Holdings Shocks Community, CEO Reveals The Real Owners

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/18 00:30
Uphold, a cloud-based digital financial service platform, has come under the spotlight after on-chain data confirmed that it safeguards approximately 1.59 billion XRP. According to Uphold’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Simon McLoughlin, these tokens are fully owned by customers, not the exchange itself. 

Uphold Clarifies Massive XRP Holdings

The crypto community was taken by surprise when data revealed that Uphold holds a staggering 1.59 billion XRP, valued at $4.81 billion based on current market value. The figure instantly placed the digital asset company among the largest custodians of XRP. 

McLoughlin recently took to X social media to clarify and reassure the community about the ownership of the XRP reserve. He explained that the XRP attributed to Uphold belongs to its customers, not the company. He further emphasized that these assets are safeguarded with transparency and trust rather than speculation. The CEO reminded the community that Uphold’s reputation has been built on standing strong during turbulent times, particularly when regulatory pressures rattled the wider crypto market. 

Responding to concerns about the XRP held within the exchange, McLoughlin stressed that Uphold operates differently from other platforms. He highlighted the company’s commitment to “radical transparency,” pointing out that the exchange maintains reserves of more than 100% at all times. Its assets and liabilities are published in real time, ensuring users can verify their funds independently.

McLoughlin further noted that Uphold never loans out customer deposits, making all funds immediately available for withdrawal. This approach is bolstered by a risk management team with financial regulation and law enforcement backgrounds, underscoring the exchange’s focus on compliance and security. In addition, the CEO reminded users that Uphold’s operating entities are domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, and undergo regular US state audits. 

XRP Community Praises Uphold’s Loyalty And Integrity

McLoughlin’s statement on X was met with strong approval from the XRP community, which has long valued Uphold’s steadfast support for the cryptocurrency. Prominent voices, including crypto analyst Moon Lambo, praised the exchange for never abandoning XRP, even during its most difficult chapter when the US SEC launched a lawsuit against Ripple. Moon Lambo credited Uphold with enabling him to continue accumulating XRP, noting that the platform had been his preferred choice for over seven years. 

Other community members echoed similar sentiments, recalling how Uphold was among the few platforms that allowed them to access XRP when other exchanges delisted the token and suspended trading. Many users declared that this loyalty shaped their decision to trade and store XRP exclusively through the exchange. One user went as far as to say they willingly pay higher fees over rival services because Uphold earned their trust by resolving transactional issues swiftly and standing by XRP.

XRP
