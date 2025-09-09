Upping Tempo: Stripe’s planned L1 challenges Ethereum to move faster

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 19:17
Threshold
T$0.01642+1.04%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004863+2.22%
GET
GET$0.008575-0.52%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5816+1.62%
Movement
MOVE$0.1267+4.19%
L1
L1$0.00756-2.87%

Stripe and Paradigm are plotting to launch a new platform that some have likened to a “Libra that lived.” 

The chain, Tempo, aims to bring stablecoin-powered payments onchain at a scale Stripe is uniquely positioned to deliver.

The announcement came with heavyweight design partners, such as Visa, Deutsche Bank, OpenAI, Shopify, and the sketching of an architecture: not an Ethereum layer-2, but a new L1, optimized for predictable fees, sub-second finality, gas-in-stables, and 100,000+ TPS.

The Ethereum community was mostly nonplussed.

Why Tempo is an L1 — and why should we care

Paradigm’s Matt Huang laid out the case. “Tempo will be a permissionless chain. On day 1, anyone will be able to deploy a token, and anyone will be able to transact on the chain…We’ll start with a permissioned validator set to get going and decentralize further from there.”

Huang framed the decision to go L1, not L2, as both technical and political.

“Building a network for global payments will require bringing together thousands of partners that may not trust us, or Stripe, or anyone as a platform. We think a decentralized validator set — for the chain itself — is a necessary requirement for those partners, and to ensure that the chain is unquestionably neutral in the long run.”

On its face, that sounds a lot like Ethereum, and the new chain will be built on Reth and therefore EVM-compatible. But Huang also cited UX features L2s don’t currently offer natively — like multi-token gas support via an enshrined AMM, payments-specific lanes, sub-second finality, and with opt-in privacy features.

Paradigm has been a major Ethereum proponent and develops the Reth execution client, boosting the network’s client diversity. That detail drew particular attention from Ethereum core devs, since just days earlier, a critical bug in Reth caused synced nodes to stall. Paradigm CTO Georgios Konstantopoulos called it a “brutal moment, but ultimately one we learn from and get stronger.” 

On Ethereum, the bug was annoying but not catastrophic, because Reth is just one of many. For Tempo, launching with Reth as its primary execution engine, an episode like that could plausibly halt the chain.

Critics quickly zeroed in on what they saw as Tempo’s contradictions. “Where is the Ethereum alignment?” wrote Ethereum core dev Preston Van Loon.

Paradigm has already tried the L2 route with Blast, sometimes thought of as “Paradigm’s L2” due to its lead role in Blast’s $20M raise, so it’s possible the VC firm could have ruled out building on Ethereum to avoid a conflict.

(A Paradigm spokesperson declined to comment specifically for this story.)

At stake is more than just branding. Tempo’s design decisions reignited long-running questions about whether L2s can deliver the UX and institutional trust required for real-world payments. But they also raised alarms about what happens when corporate players reinvent blockchain infrastructure outside the neutral, credibly decentralized systems Ethereum has tried to protect.

It’s bound to be a years-long battle, but as Yuval Kogler put it: “The relative success of the various blockchains will be a direct referendum on the market value of decentralization.”

The corp chains critique

To many longtime crypto builders, Tempo echoes the dreams — and mistakes — of Facebook’s Libra. Christian Catalini, one of Libra’s original architects, questioned whether any corporate player could deliver on the promise of neutrality.

“Would a sane competitor bet its future on Stripe’s promise not to eventually favor its own products?”

Catalini, co-founder alongside David Marcus of Lightspark, a payments-infrastructure company building on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, went further: “As long as there is a single throat to choke — or a committee of them — you can’t truly rewire the system. Worse, any network with an architect is living on borrowed time.”

Omid Malekan, a crypto author and early educator, was equally blunt: “I can’t believe I still have to say this in the year 2025, but let me explain once again why permissioned chains like Tempo (or Canton or ARC or any other corporate chain) are likely to fail.” His critique centers on liability: if validators are known and permissioned, they can be sued, censored, or compelled to roll back the chain.

Still, not everyone saw Tempo as a retreat into safe corporatism. Nick van Eck argued Stripe is unlikely to be merely experimenting, but launching a full-stack payments competitor to Visa. 

“Tempo is a clear shot across the bow [announcing] that they are trying to build the next generation Visa network,” said van Eck, calling Huang’s ode to neutrality tantamount to “gaslighting everyone”: “They are openly declaring war against everyone building in stablecoins, the payment networks, and the banks.” 

In van Eck’s view, Stripe is moving fast because it has to — before incumbents cut them off. Agora is one of those stablecoins seeking to grow distribution.

“The opportunity up for grabs here is enormous,” van Eck said. “Probably $1T+ in enterprise value to be won or lost if we look a decade down the road.”

From the market-structure angle, there’s a strategic read on stablecoin rails themselves, according to Laurent Benayoun, CEO of Acheron Trading.

“Having control over the infrastructure powering payments and RWAs will increase the revenue and influence of stablecoin issuers,” Benayoun told Blockworks. “That said, two things will ultimately matter: how private issuers will tackle creating public chains, and as a consequence which will receive the highest degree of adoption post consolidation of that niche.”

A fresh look at fast finality

Tempo may be shipping fast finality, but Ethereum researchers made it clear they’re working on it too, and faster than critics might think.

Barnabé Monnot, researcher at the Ethereum Foundation, posted a breakdown of ongoing work to shorten slot times, expose fast confirmation rules in clients, and pursue more aggressive finality gadgets.

ZKsync’s Alex Gluchowski responding to Huang’s Tempo preview, noted “the only serious technical argument in this post is fast L1 finality — something we as L2s can neither fix nor mitigate.” That’s the sort of dependency chains like Circle’s Arc also seek to avoid.

Vitalik Buterin joined the thread to support Monnot’s work: “These are good ideas! Most of them are delta-neutral (in the sense of the δ network latency assumption), which is even better.” In distributed-systems terms, δ (delta) is the maximum time messages take to propagate; calling proposals “delta-neutral” signals they don’t require faster networks or tighter validator clustering to be safe.

The real trick, Buterin caveated, is whether Ethereum can maintain geographic and economic decentralization while cutting time to finality.

“Revolution” or “failed coup”?

The emergence of Tempo is less a rejection of Ethereum than a test of its pace. Stripe isn’t launching Tempo to provoke the Ethereum community, though it may have that consequence.

Ethereum still has the network effects, and decentralization strengths, like client diversity, and credible neutrality. Tempo will have distribution, product polish, and a measure of institutional trust. The challenge for Ethereum is to meet the moment technically — fast confirmations, better L2 UX, cleaner interop — before Tempo or any other major fintech player captures the payments layer outright.

As Catalini warned, if the world settles on corporate chains like Tempo, “the crypto experiment was not a revolution, but a failed coup.”

But as stablecoin adoption grows, Tempo may well serve as a catalyst for Ethereum rather than competition.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/tempo-stripe-paradigm-planned-l1

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Top 5 Twitter Accounts Every Crypto Trader Should Know

Top 5 Twitter Accounts Every Crypto Trader Should Know

Photo by Markus Winkler on&nbsp;Unsplash Getting started in trading can feel like too much, too&nbsp;fast. Charts, strategies, news, losses — it piles up quickly. And most people try to handle it all on their&nbsp;own. But here’s the truth: most successful traders didn’t figure it out&nbsp;alone. They had mentors — even if those mentors were just voices they followed&nbsp;online. So instead of trying to reinvent the wheel, you can start by learning from people who’ve already been where you&nbsp;are. This article will walk you through five Twitter accounts worth following if you’re serious about trading — whether you’re focused on crypto, stocks, or just trying to build better&nbsp;habits. What to Look for in a Good Trading&nbsp;Mentor Not everyone who shares charts online is worth your&nbsp;time. Before we get to the list, here are a few things that separate good mentors from loud accounts. ✅ Solid Experience Ideally 5+ years of trading in different market conditions — not just bull&nbsp;markets. ✅ Clear, Simple Explanations The best mentors don’t try to sound smart. They try to make things easy to understand. ✅ Focus on Risk Management They talk about losses, stop-losses, position sizing — and they don’t ignore the hard parts of&nbsp;trading. ✅ Supportive but Realistic They share lessons from experience, not just wins. Their tone helps you stay grounded. With that in mind, here are five accounts that stand out — each for different reasons, and each useful depending on where you are in your trading&nbsp;journey. 1. @rektcapital — For learning technical analysis the right&nbsp;way If you’re trading crypto and trying to figure out support, resistance, and market structure, Rekt Capital is one of the most useful accounts you can&nbsp;follow. He breaks down market moves in a simple, chart-based way that’s easy to follow even if you’re still learning. 8+ years in crypto&nbsp;markets Writes a popular weekly newsletter focused on Bitcoin and&nbsp;altcoins Focuses on cycles, price levels, and long-term patterns You won’t find hype here — just calm, structured insights. 2. @APompliano — For long-term thinking and investor&nbsp;mindset Anthony Pompliano isn’t a technical trader, but his content helps you think bigger — about the economy, Bitcoin, and how long-term investors stay disciplined. Co-founder of Morgan Creek&nbsp;Digital Hosts a widely followed podcast with investors, founders, and&nbsp;analysts Focuses on macro trends, monetary policy, and long-term value If you need help tuning out short-term noise and building conviction, he’s a good one to&nbsp;follow. 3. @mdtrade — For trading mindset and emotional discipline Matt Dixon doesn’t post flashy trades. Instead, he shares steady, level-headed advice for traders trying to avoid common mistakes. Veteran trader with years of experience Focuses on psychology, risk management, and&nbsp;patience Helpful for anyone who’s been burned by FOMO or overtrading Sometimes, the most valuable advice is the quietest. His content helps you slow down and think&nbsp;clearly. 4. @Jake__Wujastyk — For clean chart setups and price&nbsp;action Jake shares regular charts that focus on trends, breakouts, and key price levels. His style is simple and clear, and his charts are easy to learn&nbsp;from. Founding team at TrendSpider Shares daily stock and crypto&nbsp;setups Strong focus on price structure, volume, and technical patterns If you want to improve your chart reading without getting overwhelmed, his content is very approachable. 5. @alphatrends — For technical depth and structured analysis Brian Shannon has been trading for decades, and he’s known for popularizing Anchored VWAP — a tool many traders use to find strong entries and&nbsp;exits. Author of two well-known trading&nbsp;books Over 30 years of experience Focus on technical structure, multiple timeframes, and trading with a&nbsp;plan If you want a deeper understanding of market movement, especially for stocks, Brian is one of the most respected names out&nbsp;there. Final Thoughts Not every trader you follow needs to be your full-time mentor. But if you choose the right few to learn from, it can save you years of trial and&nbsp;error. Start with one or two that fit your current goals — maybe you’re working on mindset, or trying to sharpen your chart reading. Then pay attention not just to what they say, but how they trade, think, and manage&nbsp;risk. The right voices can help you slow down, stay focused, and trade with more confidence. Top 5 Twitter Accounts Every Crypto Trader Should Know was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0007555-13.30%
Partager
Medium2025/09/09 19:35
Partager
VS zet belangrijke eerste stap richting nationale Bitcoin reserve

VS zet belangrijke eerste stap richting nationale Bitcoin reserve

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Het Amerikaanse Congres heeft een wetsvoorstel ingediend dat het ministerie van Financiën verplicht om een rapport op te stellen over de oprichting van een strategische Bitcoin reserve. Het gaat om een plan dat eerder dit jaar al door president Donald Trump is aangekondigd. Het voorstel, ingediend door afgevaardigde David P. Joyce, schrijft voor dat het ministerie binnen negentig dagen na de goedkeuring van de wet met een uitgebreid rapport moet komen. Daarin moet duidelijk worden gemaakt hoe de reserve wordt bewaard, welke juridische basis er is, en welke maatregelen nodig zijn om de digitale activa te beschermen tegen cyberaanvallen. Rapport moet binnen 90 dagen beschikbaar zijn. Bron: Coingress.gov Joyce liet via X weten dat hij dankbaar is dat de begrotingscommissie zijn voorstel heeft omarmd. Volgens hem zorgt de wet ervoor dat de federale overheid “verantwoord omgaat met geld, nieuwe technologie benut en de nationale veiligheid centraal stelt”. I am incredibly proud to see @HouseAppropsGOP advance my FY26 Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Bill. This legislation ensures the federal government is fiscally responsible, leverages new technology, and is focused on national security. pic.twitter.com/W23xcfCYNB — Dave Joyce (@RepDaveJoyce) September 4, 2025 Opslag en juridische haken en ogen In het rapport moeten ook praktische zaken aan bod komen. Denk aan de vraag welke instellingen de digitale munten gaan beheren, hoe interdepartementale overdrachten van Bitcoin geregeld worden, en hoe de waarde van de reserve wordt weergegeven op de balans van de overheid. Daarnaast moet het ministerie ingaan op mogelijke obstakels en op de gevolgen voor het bestaande Forfeiture Fund, een fonds waarin inkomsten uit in beslag genomen goederen terechtkomen. De strategische reserve zou voor een belangrijk deel worden gevuld met Bitcoins die de Amerikaanse overheid eerder in beslag heeft genomen bij strafzaken. Minister van Financiën Scott Bessent zei eerder dat er gezocht wordt naar “budget neutrale manieren” om de reserve uit te breiden. Andere landen zetten ook stappen Niet alleen de Verenigde Staten denken na over een nationale Bitcoin reserve. In Centraal-Azië kondigde de president van Kazachstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokajev, plannen aan voor een staatsfonds dat digitale activa moet gaan verzamelen. Dat fonds moet een buffer vormen binnen de nieuwe digitale financiële infrastructuur waar het land aan werkt. Ook in Zuidoost-Azië zijn er ontwikkelingen. Het parlement van de Filipijnen besprak in augustus het idee om een reserve van 10.000 Bitcoin op te bouwen. Daarmee zou het land de eerste in de regio zijn die Bitcoin opneemt in de nationale reserves. Het bekendste voorbeeld is El Salvador. Dat land voerde in 2021 Bitcoin in als wettig betaalmiddel en bouwde sindsdien een staatsreserve op. President Nayib Bukele presenteerde het project als een kans om het land minder afhankelijk te maken van de dollar en om internationale investeerders aan te trekken. Volgens gegevens van Bitbo bezitten overheden wereldwijd inmiddels meer dan 517.000 Bitcoin. Dat komt neer op ongeveer 2,5 procent van het totale aanbod. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading VS zet belangrijke eerste stap richting nationale Bitcoin reserve document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Beweging richting normalisering Het initiatief in de VS laat zien dat de gedachte om Bitcoin op te nemen in nationale reserves steeds serieuzer wordt genomen. Waar El Salvador aanvankelijk werd gezien als een buitenbeentje, overwegen nu steeds meer landen dezelfde stap. Mocht het voorstel in het Amerikaanse Huis van Afgevaardigden worden aangenomen, dan volgt daarna de behandeling in de Senaat. Daarmee is nog niet gezegd dat de strategische Bitcoin reserve er daadwerkelijk komt, maar het zou wel een belangrijke stap zijn in de normalisering van Bitcoin als onderdeel van de financiële gereedschapskist van overheden. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht VS zet belangrijke eerste stap richting nationale Bitcoin reserve is geschreven door Thom Derks en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.742+1.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016629+2.52%
Wink
LIKE$0.010183-4.35%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 18:16
Partager
Bitcoin’s next bull run may be fueled by $7 trillion cash pile

Bitcoin’s next bull run may be fueled by $7 trillion cash pile

US money market funds hit a record $7.26 trillion, sparking debate over potential cash rotation into crypto and equities especially Bitcoin.
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002361+9.30%
MAY
MAY$0.04247+2.68%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 18:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Top 5 Twitter Accounts Every Crypto Trader Should Know

VS zet belangrijke eerste stap richting nationale Bitcoin reserve

Bitcoin’s next bull run may be fueled by $7 trillion cash pile

XRP Treasury Company VivoPower Now Supports RLUSD Payments, But Not XRP

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in