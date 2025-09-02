Upward momentum is likely to lead to a higher range – UOB Group

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 01:57
Slight increase in upward momentum is likely to lead to a higher range of 1.3475/1.3535 rather than a sustained advance. In the longer run, Pound Sterling (GBP) is likely to continue to range-trade; a narrower range of 1.3420/1.3560 is likely to enough to contain the price movements, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

GBP is likely to continue to range-trade

24-HOUR VIEW: “After our expectation for GBP to test 1.3545 did not materialise, we stated last Friday that ‘the underlying tone still appears firm, and there is a chance for GBP to test 1.3545.’ Our view turned out to be incorrect, as GBP dropped to a low of 1.3447 before staging a sharp and swift rebound to a high of 1.3518. GBP closed marginally lower at 1.3503 (-0.03%). There has been a slight increase in upward momentum, but this is likely to lead to a higher range of 1.3475/1.3535 rather than a sustained advance.”

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “In our most recent narrative from last Thursday (28 Aug, spot at 1.3500), we stated that GBP ‘is likely to trade in a range between 1.3395 and 1.3575.’ GBP is likely to continue to range-trade, but a narrower range of 1.3420/1.3560 is likely enough to contain the price movements for now.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-usd-upward-momentum-is-likely-to-lead-to-a-higher-range-uob-group-202509011034

PANews reported on June 21 that PeckShieldAlert tweeted a reminder that Hacken (HAI) was suspected of being attacked, and market data showed that the price of its token HAI fell
PANews2025/06/21 08:43
The cryptocurrency industry may be one growth cycle away from full mainstream adoption. Industry insiders said crypto adoption could surpass 5 billion users in the next decade. A Crypto.com research report estimated 659 million cryptocurrency holders at the end of 2025. The figure shows strong growth from earlier years and highlights the rising role of […]
Coinstats2025/09/02 02:30
Key Insights: Crypto market users could hit 4B by 2030 (1 in 8 people). Growth outpaces the internet's early adoption curve. Crypto market cap may reach $100T by 2032. Critics dispute wallet counts, Pal defends metric. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal believes cryptocurrency is set to grow even faster in the coming years. He predicted that adoption is already moving at an impressive pace. By 2030, he expects a major boom that could bring crypto into the mainstream. In a recent tweet, Raoul Pal pointed out that crypto is spreading twice as fast as the internet did in its early days. He used a time log scale that compared crypto users with internet users. He predicted the number of people using crypto could climb to 4 billion by 2030. His forecast is based on an exponential growth chart that extends today's trend (nearly 1 billion users in 2025) into the future. The Real Vision CEO explained that if billions more people start using crypto, it will not only grow the community but also increase the overall value of the crypto market. According to Pal, this boom could grow the crypto market's value from about $4 trillion today to as much as $100 trillion by 2032 to 2034. He says the two main forces that will drive this growth are the increasing adoption of crypto and the declining value of traditional fiat. Crypto Market Comparison: Faster Growth Than the Internet The comparison to the internet is a key part of Pal's argument. Just as email, websites, and online businesses transformed communication and commerce, crypto and blockchain technology could reshape money, finance, and ownership. But Pal notes that crypto's adoption curve is much steeper. Whereas the internet needed infrastructure like fiber optic cables and personal computers to spread, crypto only requires a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 03:39
