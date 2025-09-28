Uquid and LINE working together to enable borderless crypto shopping as merging Web2 familiarity with Web3 payments for seamless global commerce.Uquid and LINE working together to enable borderless crypto shopping as merging Web2 familiarity with Web3 payments for seamless global commerce.

UQUID and LINE Synergy Simplifies Web3 Shopping with Borderless Crypto Payments

2025/09/28 09:15
uquid main

Uquid, a famous Web3 shopping platform, has announced its strategic synergy with LINE, the Japanese communications app. The purpose of this collaboration is to bring millions of crypto payments and products across the border by making a bridge with a Web2 familiar user experience and Web3 advanced capabilities.

Recently, LINE has launched its native coin “$LINE”, which is sufficient proof for users to trust in, for those who are new to LINE cryptocurrency. Uquid is already dealing with 170M+ physical and digital products around the world. It has rooted its basis well in the crypto industry and earned a reputable name in the market. Uquid has unfolded this news through its official X account.

UQUID and LINE Partnership Redefines User Experience in Web3 Commerce

One of the main objectives of Uquid’s integration with LINE is to bring Web3 specifications to LINE’s existing user base for making cryptocurrency more accessible. Furthermore, both platforms are built on Web3 technology to compete for a significant and prominent position in the crypto world.

In addition, John Luciam, a Uquid user and crypto influencer, elaborates on the fusion of Web2’s familiar user experience with Web3’s advanced capabilities. This Bridge is positioned as a landmark step for the industry.

UQUID Sets Stage for Borderless Web3 Commerce

The junction between Uquid and LINE set a basis for the upcoming millions of products in the industry. Both partners are actively working on the digital demands of users and making easy purchasing with LINE cryptocurrency.

They are not providing their services only in confined areas or a selected country; rather, they are attentively expanding their access circle borderless by offering this digital and advanced payment method.

