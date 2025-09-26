Uquid Integrates Krak to Power Borderless Crypto Payments for Web3 Shopping

Uquid, a Web3 shopping platform with crypto payments, has brought a seamless payment option, Krak, to its e-commerce platform. Through this integration, the users can shop for millions of items, removing the barriers faced in the traditional banking system with 300+ crypto options, making Web3 shopping more convenient than ever.
This initiative aims to bring smoother, faster, and more rewarding transactions. Uquid has announced this advancement through its official X account.
Krak is now live on the marketplace of Uquid, enabling users to pay for their shopping with more than 300 crypto assets. This development is set to make spending more accessible in digital currency like never before.
People can browse the categories, including digital goods and lifestyle products, and purchase 178 million items through Krak. This process is frictionless, giving authority to users to select Krak at checkout, pay with crypto, and make purchases in a few seconds.
Uquid has further introduced a layer of incentive to add to convenience, allowing 5% cashback on all items shopped with Krak. Through this, the users can manage their savings while empowering crypto by including it in a daily payment method.
Uquid, by launching Krak on its platform, is poised to shed light on the platform’s commitment. Both platforms aim to remove the barriers in digital payments to redefine the future of e-commerce. The traditional methods include limits, delays, and extra charges. In this way, Krak fosters borderless, fast, and limit-free transactions.
Uquid infuses with Krak to push the boundaries of crypto payments and make it for mainstream adoption. Shoppers will uncover a milestone to enable digital assets to go beyond trading. Uquid fosters investment by labelling it a practical tool of everyday life.