US And UK Announce Partnership For New Crypto Regulatory Framework

The United States and the United Kingdom have announced the formation of a “task force for markets of the future,” aimed to enhance cooperation on capital markets and crypto regulation.

UK And US Unite To Tackle Crypto Market Challenges

The agreement was reached during talks in Downing Street between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, just ahead of President Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain.

While the announcement came with limited specifics regarding the focus areas of the task force, it underscores a mutual interest in fostering collaboration in the growing digital asset market.

The backdrop for this initiative is particularly relevant, as the UK has been grappling with a prolonged downturn in its capital markets. Many companies have opted to relocate their listings from London to New York, attracted by the promise of higher valuations and a more favorable regulatory environment.

Meanwhile, the US has actively embraced the cryptocurrency industry under the current Trump administration, appointing crypto-friendly regulators, dismissing lawsuits against major players, and enacting landmark legislation governing stablecoins.

In contrast, the UK has faced criticism from crypto executives for its slow regulatory response, which has left it trailing behind the US and other competitive financial hubs.

The UK Treasury has indicated that the new task force will explore options for both short- and medium-term collaboration on digital assets while regulatory frameworks are still being developed. Additionally, the group will aim to streamline the process for UK and US firms seeking to raise capital across borders.

Collaboration For Change

Chaired by officials from both the UK and US Treasury departments, the task force is expected to include regulators responsible for overseeing capital markets and crypto assets on both sides of the Atlantic. It is tasked with reporting back within 180 days with recommendations on how best to proceed.

Former Conservative Chancellor George Osborne has been vocal about the challenges facing the UK in the crypto space, warning that the country risks becoming irrelevant amid a financial revolution reminiscent of the “Big Bang” era of the 1980s.

Osborne, who currently serves on the global advisory council of US-based crypto exchange Coinbase, has criticized the current government’s approach, suggesting that it is leaving the UK lagging behind.

The UK Crypto asset Business Council, a trade organization, welcomed the announcement of the task force, viewing it as a strong endorsement from the US of the UK economy. They emphasized that if executed correctly, this initiative has the potential to invigorate the City of London and strengthen the transatlantic economy.

