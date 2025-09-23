The US and the UK have joined forces to streamline crypto regulations. Specifically, the US Treasury Department and His Majesty’s Treasury plan to launch the Transatlantic Task Force for Markets of the Future – a joint effort to simplify cross-border investment. While the US has made some progress on the crypto front during the Trump […]The US and the UK have joined forces to streamline crypto regulations. Specifically, the US Treasury Department and His Majesty’s Treasury plan to launch the Transatlantic Task Force for Markets of the Future – a joint effort to simplify cross-border investment. While the US has made some progress on the crypto front during the Trump […]

US and UK Explore Crypto Regulatory Collaboration – Which Are the Best Cryptos to Buy Now?

2025/09/23
The US and the UK have joined forces to streamline crypto regulations.

Specifically, the US Treasury Department and His Majesty’s Treasury plan to launch the Transatlantic Task Force for Markets of the Future – a joint effort to simplify cross-border investment.

While the US has made some progress on the crypto front during the Trump administration, the UK still lags behind.

Again, no country can incorporate crypto into mainstream finance without consistent global rules.

Could the transatlantic crypto task force finally succeed in setting a global standard for other nations?

And which are the best cryptocurrencies to buy ahead of this shift?

Let’s find out.

US and UK Collaborate to Align Digital Asset Regulations

The main goal of the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future is to coordinate on crypto regulation, both now and in the future.

The task force, led by both treasury departments, will also work on expanding investment channels between the UK and US crypto markets.

The collaboration is expected to boost the adoption of tokenized assets, stablecoins, and ETFs by enhancing their credibility.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves X Post

Industry experts see the initiative as a turning point for the crypto economy, which has long been troubled by fragmented rules.

The UK-US partnership is more than a bilateral relationship; it is a powerful force for progress. By working together, these two nations can lead the world in tokenization, driving innovation, growth, and financial inclusion. – Tom Duff Gordon, Vice President of International Policy at Coinbase

Regulatory uncertainty has prevented asset managers and pension funds from exploring crypto, despite its rapid growth over the years.

If major economies agree on crypto rules, others are likely to follow, unlocking significant potential capital.

The initial report with policy recommendations is expected to be submitted by March 2026. If adopted, it could serve as a blueprint for other nations.

Although the policy shift will benefit the crypto economy overall, some coins might benefit more than others. And it’s not just Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Here are some of the top altcoins to buy now, as the US-UK crypto coordination advances.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – The Best Crypto Infrastructure Coin to Buy Now

Bitcoin Hyper tops the list for obvious reasons.

The project’s viral token presale has already raised $17.7M, and this isn’t just speculation. The steady progress in its product development supports the hype.

Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem update

Bitcoin Hyper is developing a layer-2 solution for Bitcoin to solve the blockchain’s longstanding issues like slow and costly transactions. Using Solana’s Virtual Machine, this new layer enhances the network’s speed and scalability, sometimes even surpassing Solana.

While speed and cost-efficiency can attract crowds to Bitcoin Hyper, there is one more reason why the project secured the top spot on our list of next cryptos to explode.

It makes Bitcoin compatible with the rapidly expanding Web3 ecosystem, opening access to a broad array of dApps, DeFi, gaming, NFTs, meme coins, and more.

This is how the layer-2 works using a noncustodial Canonical Bridge:

Bitcoin Hyper 2

The project has also completed two thorough smart contract audits by SpyWolf and Coinsult, addressing any technical concerns early backers might have.

With growing retail and whale activity, the $HYPER (native token) presale is likely to sell out soon. In fact, one whale purchased tokens worth $161.3K last month, sparking widespread FOMO.

Visit the Bitcoin Hyper website to join the presale at just $0.012965 per token and earn attractive passive income at 66% APY. The next price surge is just a day away.

2. PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) – Virtual Mining Gamified With Multi-Layered Rewards

Next up is PEPENODE – a gamified virtual mining platform dedicated to degens.

A pro-crypto trend is sweeping globally. While crypto infrastructure projects like Bitcoin Hyper are set to benefit the most from this shift, meme coins shouldn’t be ignored in a balanced crypto portfolio.

They have a history of creating wealth for investors with a high risk-reward appetite.

The top meme coin to watch this season is PEPENODE, and here’s why.

First, PEPENODE cleverly leverages Pepe branding with its humorous visuals and stories. While Pepe has already saturated the market with a substantial $4B market cap, PEPENODE still has room to grow.

Second, investors can purchase the token for only $0.0010702 during its popular presale.

But what really makes PEPENODE stand out is its mining simulator.

PEPENODE working mechanism

Using $PEPENODE tokens, users can purchase miner nodes and facilities, build virtual server rooms without hardware or electricity, and earn appealing rewards.

The more you play and experiment with different miner nodes, the higher your earning potential.

Early participants receive better nodes, and the appealing passive income program (currently offering nearly 950% APY) provides investors with another reason to act now.

Visit the PEPENODE website to grab the token before the next price surge.

3. XRP ($XRP) – Regulatory Clarity and ETF Adoption Could Push XRP to a New ATH

The first-ever US XRP spot ETF launched last week, and its performance was surprisingly impressive on its first day.

The Rex-Osprey XRP ETF provides traditional investors with exposure to XRP through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. For many who have hesitated to enter the world’s third-largest crypto, this is the opportunity they have been waiting for.

The fund racked up $24M in trading volume within 90 minutes and $37.75M by market close.

Eric Balchunas responds to Rex Shares and Osprey XRP ETF debut

While XRP stagnated during the SEC-Ripple battle, increasing regulatory clarity has once again made it attractive to institutional investors.

The project’s cross-border payment system is highly important for the mainstream integration of crypto into global finance.

So it wouldn’t be surprising to see XRP reach new all-time highs as the world follows the US and the UK in legitimizing crypto with clear regulations.

XRP all-time price performance

Check out XRP on CoinMarketCap to see the token’s past price trends and potential future direction. XRP is now available on all crypto exchanges at current market prices.

Since they are in their presale phases, the Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) and PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) tokens are only available on their official websites at early-bird prices.

But as always, do your own research before investing in crypto. This is not financial advice.

Authored by Bogdan Patrue, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-to-buy-amid-us-uk-crypto-alliance

