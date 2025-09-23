US and UK Explore Crypto Regulatory Collaboration – Which Are the Best Cryptos to Buy Now?

The US and the UK have joined forces to streamline crypto regulations.

Specifically, the US Treasury Department and His Majesty’s Treasury plan to launch the Transatlantic Task Force for Markets of the Future – a joint effort to simplify cross-border investment.

While the US has made some progress on the crypto front during the Trump administration, the UK still lags behind.

Again, no country can incorporate crypto into mainstream finance without consistent global rules.

Could the transatlantic crypto task force finally succeed in setting a global standard for other nations?

And which are the best cryptocurrencies to buy ahead of this shift?

Let’s find out.

US and UK Collaborate to Align Digital Asset Regulations

The main goal of the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future is to coordinate on crypto regulation, both now and in the future.

The task force, led by both treasury departments, will also work on expanding investment channels between the UK and US crypto markets.

The collaboration is expected to boost the adoption of tokenized assets, stablecoins, and ETFs by enhancing their credibility.

Industry experts see the initiative as a turning point for the crypto economy, which has long been troubled by fragmented rules.

The UK-US partnership is more than a bilateral relationship; it is a powerful force for progress. By working together, these two nations can lead the world in tokenization, driving innovation, growth, and financial inclusion. – Tom Duff Gordon, Vice President of International Policy at Coinbase

Regulatory uncertainty has prevented asset managers and pension funds from exploring crypto, despite its rapid growth over the years.

If major economies agree on crypto rules, others are likely to follow, unlocking significant potential capital.

The initial report with policy recommendations is expected to be submitted by March 2026. If adopted, it could serve as a blueprint for other nations.

Although the policy shift will benefit the crypto economy overall, some coins might benefit more than others. And it’s not just Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Here are some of the top altcoins to buy now, as the US-UK crypto coordination advances.

But as always, do your own research before investing in crypto. This is not financial advice.

Authored by Bogdan Patrue, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-to-buy-amid-us-uk-crypto-alliance