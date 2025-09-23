US and UK Launch Joint Task Force to Explore Crypto Regulation

TLDR

The US and UK create a task force to explore crypto regulations and digital assets innovation.

A report on crypto collaboration will be released in 180 days, focusing on innovation and regulation.

The task force involves industry leaders from major crypto companies, including Coinbase and Circle.

The US and UK aim for closer coordination on crypto regulations to boost market participation.

In an effort to streamline crypto regulations, the US and UK have created a new task force aimed at exploring short-to-medium term collaboration on digital assets. This development, announced by both countries’ Treasury departments, is focused on aligning their approach to cryptocurrency laws and broader digital market innovations. The task force, named the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future, will issue a report within 180 days that includes recommendations on regulatory harmonization between the two nations.

The formation of this joint task force underscores the growing importance of global cooperation in the digital asset space. According to the US Treasury Department, the task force will work closely with industry partners to ensure that the regulatory framework it develops benefits investors, businesses, and market participants on both sides of the Atlantic.

Focus on Collaboration with Industry Leaders

The task force’s goals are centered on fostering collaboration between the US and UK governments and industry stakeholders to develop a more cohesive regulatory environment for digital assets. This includes working with leading cryptocurrency companies to ensure that the framework reflects the needs of the industry.

Representatives from major crypto firms like Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple have already voiced their support for the initiative. Dante Disparte, Chief Strategy Officer at Circle, described the task force as a pivotal step forward. “By fostering greater transatlantic collaboration, we are laying the groundwork for safer, more resilient markets,” he said.

Similarly, Daniel Seifert, Vice President of Coinbase, emphasized that the collaboration would lead to greater liquidity and financial participation across the markets. These statements reflect the broader consensus within the crypto industry that cross-border collaboration is essential for the future growth and stability of digital markets.

Coordinating Long-Term Digital Asset Policy

The task force will also explore longer-term collaboration on digital assets, beyond immediate regulatory concerns. The creation of a joint working group is expected to strengthen the US-UK relationship in the evolving world of digital finance, helping to promote innovation while managing risks like fraud and market manipulation.

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have met to discuss this partnership. While there is no indication that the task force’s work is directly related to ongoing legislative efforts, such as the US GENIUS Act, it is clear that both governments recognize the need for a coordinated approach to crypto regulation.

The inclusion of experts and input from the industry will be key to ensuring that any new regulations are practical and sustainable.

A Step Towards Harmonized Crypto Regulation

The transatlantic task force is a significant move toward harmonizing crypto regulations across different jurisdictions. By coordinating their regulatory approaches, the US and UK hope to create a more secure and transparent environment for digital assets, which could drive innovation and attract investment.

The collaboration could also serve as a model for other countries looking to regulate crypto markets more effectively.

This development comes at a time when both the US and UK have taken steps to address the growing demand for clearer rules around cryptocurrencies. The US, for example, has been exploring ways to acquire Bitcoin as part of its government crypto reserve plans. In the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also discussed the need for regulations that support innovation while cracking down on fraudulent activities.

The post US and UK Launch Joint Task Force to Explore Crypto Regulation appeared first on CoinCentral.