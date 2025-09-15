US and UK set to announce energy, tech deals during Trump’s visit this week

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/15 19:04
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.47-2.45%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10502+0.87%

The US and Britain are expected to announce several agreements ranging from nuclear energy, technology, and trade during President Donald Trump’s second state visit in as many months.

The visit expected this week comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer hopes the momentum will finally deliver lower tariffs on steel and aluminium. Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, will be treated to the full spectacle of British ceremony on Wednesday: a gun salute, a military flypast, a carriage procession and a state banquet.

However, behind the pageantry lies a hard-edged calculation where ministers believe royal soft power may help tilt negotiations on trade and defense further in Britain’s favor.

Britain and US seek common ground on trade and development

On Thursday, the two leaders will meet at Chequers, the prime minister’s country retreat, to work out the details.

Aides from both sides confirmed they will sign a world-leading tech partnership, alongside multi-billion dollar projects for small nuclear reactors.

“The UK-US relationship is the strongest in the world,” said a spokesperson for PM Starmer. Earlier in May, the UK was the first country to strike a deal to slash tariffs on a range of exports with the US after Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on imports.

As reported by Cryptopolitan, the deal was to help to preserve thousands of UK jobs in sectors such as automotive manufacturing, steel, and agriculture. Both countries are now looking at further strengthening their ties.

With Britain witnessing a rapid expansion of AI data centers, the opportunity to use next-generation reactors has caught the attention of both governments. Labour feels this is an opportunity to generate cheaper, cleaner energy and a boost for investment in high tech industries.

Starmer, a self-styled technocrat of the center-left, and Trump, the Republican firebrand now reshaping his party from the right, have nevertheless forged a working understanding.

Deal to expand nuclear power gathers pace

Perhaps the most eye-catching development is a transatlantic push on nuclear energy. Labour’s ambition for a golden age of nuclear has been boosted by an agreement between Centrica and the American firm X-energy to build as many as 12 advanced modular reactors at Hartlepool, with the potential to create 2,500 jobs in the north-east.

“These major commitments set us well on course to a golden age of nuclear that will drive down household bills in the long run, while delivering thousands of good jobs in the short term,” PM Starmer said.

For this particular deal, both countries will commit to regulatory shortcuts. The two countries will recognize each other’s reactor safety checks, reduce licensing timelines to around two years. According to energy officials, this move might open up an avenue for up to 20 further modular projects.

Other ventures are already on the table. Holtec, EDF Energy and Tritax are behind an £11 billion scheme to build data centers fueled by small reactors at the old Cottam coal station in Nottinghamshire.

Last Energy, another American operator, has struck a deal with DP World to build a micro modular reactor at London Gateway port, supplying its vast business park with low-carbon power.

Ahead of the presidential visit, the government announced £1.25 billion of fresh investment commitments. PayPal and Bank of America were among the big names, with technology players Nvidia and OpenAI tipped to confirm further projects under the umbrella tech agreement. CoreWeave, a fast-growing American cloud computing group, also signaled new commitments.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy leads public companies with the largest Bitcoin reserves. The company continuously acquires BTC, impacting the corporate crypto landscape. Continue Reading:Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases The post Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,712.19-0.51%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06134-1.76%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/15 20:17
Partager
Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Major token unlock events totaling $790 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data. Optimism leads the cliff unlock category, and Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks include both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across multiple blockchain projects. Optimism leads large cliff unlocks Optimism dominates […]
Fasttoken
FTN$4.40482+0.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01344-6.40%
Major
MAJOR$0.15737-6.26%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 20:46
Partager
K9 Finance offers hacker $23K bounty after $2.4M Shibarium hack

K9 Finance offers hacker $23K bounty after $2.4M Shibarium hack

Shiba Inu’s decentralized finance platform is trying to recover funds from the $2.4 million exploit that drained assets from its Shibarium bridge over this past weekend. K9 Finance, the liquid staking platform built on Shibarium, has now placed a $23,000 bounty on the attacker. As seen on Etherscan onchain records, the bounty was announced through […]
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.066+230.00%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000604-5.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00597+1.18%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 21:33
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

K9 Finance offers hacker $23K bounty after $2.4M Shibarium hack

American Express launches blockchain travel stamp feature

Ethereum Foundation’s PSE Rebrands & Emphasizes End-to-End Privacy – Best Wallet Enhances Crypto User Control