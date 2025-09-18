US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/18 00:49
Major
MAJOR$0.16213+0.12%

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to announce a new agreement on digital assets, with a focus on stablecoins, following high-level talks between senior officials and major industry players.

High-Level Meeting in London

On Tuesday, UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves met US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in London to discuss plans for closer cooperation in the cryptocurrency sector. Representatives from leading firms, including Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple, joined the talks, alongside banking institutions such as Citigroup, Bank of America, and Barclays.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, the agreement was finalized at short notice after crypto industry groups urged the UK government to prioritize blockchain and digital assets in upcoming trade negotiations with Washington.

Stablecoins at the Center

The proposed deal is expected to focus heavily on stablecoins, which British officials believe could improve UK companies’ access to some of the world’s most liquid markets. Participants in the talks reportedly agreed that stronger transatlantic cooperation would open significant opportunities across the digital asset landscape.

Chancellor Reeves had already highlighted the issue during a recent dinner with US Ambassador to London Warren Stephens, framing digital asset regulation as a central element in broader efforts to align capital markets. British officials expect the subject to feature prominently during discussions between Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and President Donald Trump during Trump’s upcoming state visit.

Concerns Over the UK’s Position

The move comes amid concerns that the UK risks falling behind the US in the race to establish clear crypto frameworks. George Osborne, former UK Chancellor and now a member of Coinbase’s global advisory council, recently cautioned that Britain has not kept pace.

Osbourne recently wrote, 

A Broader Push for Policy Alignment

The push for UK-US crypto collaboration also ties into broader global discussions. Last year, US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce floated the idea of a joint “digital sandbox” between the two countries. Such an initiative would give regulators access to wider pools of data and create smoother pathways for firms seeking to operate in both markets.

Meanwhile, in Washington, industry executives have been pressing lawmakers to advance legislation for a strategic US bitcoin reserve. A roundtable hosted by Senator Cynthia Lummis and Representative Nick Begich on Tuesday included participants such as Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, Fundstrat CEO Tom Lee, and Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5236-0.68%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12665+0.22%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Partager
MARA engineers $850m financial flywheel to fuel Bitcoin buying spree

MARA engineers $850m financial flywheel to fuel Bitcoin buying spree

MARA Holdings, the largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner by market capitalization, unveiled an $850 million private offering of zero-coupon convertible notes due 2032.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003716-1.24%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00587-2.49%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/07/23 22:58
Partager
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$51.5214 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$51.5214 million

PANews reported on July 23 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2773+2.67%
Partager
PANews2025/07/23 17:06
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

MARA engineers $850m financial flywheel to fuel Bitcoin buying spree

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$51.5214 million

Here’s why Bitcon mining stocks Bitfarms and IREN are surging

CME Group (CME) Stock: Gains on Upcoming Launch of Solana and XRP Futures Options