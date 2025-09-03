US Bancorp reopens Bitcoin custody services for fund managers

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 21:09
Vice
VICE$0.01498+8.00%
Movement
MOVE$0.1201+2.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0178+0.70%
Wink
LIKE$0.011097-0.85%
MAY
MAY$0.04271-0.39%
FUND
FUND$0.0196+0.51%

Key Takeaways

  • US Bancorp has relaunched Bitcoin custody services for institutional investment managers in partnership with NYDIG.
  • The bank may expand custody offerings to additional crypto assets as market demand grows and standards are met.

Financial services giant US Bancorp said Wednesday it is reviving its crypto custody services for institutional investment managers.

In partnership with NYDIG, the program targets providing custody services for Bitcoin. The bank also expands its platform to support Bitcoin exchange-traded funds to meet growing demand from fund managers.

The Minneapolis-based commercial bank, the fifth-largest in the US, first unveiled the crypto custody program in 2021 but decided to keep it on hold over regulatory concerns, specifically after the US Securities and Exchange Commission issued accounting guidance, Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 121 (SAB 121), which made it capital-intensive for banks to hold crypto assets like Bitcoin for their clients.

The guidance was rescinded earlier this year after the federal securities regulator introduced SAB 122, easing accounting challenges for banks and financial institutions and promoting the expansion of crypto custody services.

Following the SEC’s landmark move, US Bancorp CEO Gunjan Kedia said at the Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference in June that the bank’s crypto custody service is returning as regulatory clarity improves.

She also noted at the time that while custody focuses on crypto investment, the current trend is shifting toward payments and stablecoins, which the bank is actively exploring through pilots and potential partnerships.

With the relaunch, US Bank is now among a small but expanding group of traditional financial institutions competing with crypto-native firms in the custody space. Bank of New York Mellon and Fidelity have launched similar services, joining companies such as Coinbase, BitGo, and Anchorage Digital.

The bank will consider offering custody of other crypto assets if they meet the bank’s standards, a spokesperson told Bloomberg.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/us-bancorp-bitcoin-custody-services/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.752-0.07%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

In this article, PANews lists 5 listed companies that launched crypto reserve plans. These companies generally increased their investment after Trump won the election. However, with the obvious correction of the crypto market, high-level purchases have led to a general increase in floating losses. Among them, Strategy&#39;s floating losses on Bitcoin holdings during this period have exceeded US$4 billion, while Metaplanet, Semler Scientific, SOL Strategies and other companies have also suffered book losses of more than 10 million US dollars, and their stock price performance has also experienced roller coaster-like fluctuations.
Solana
SOL$211.01+4.79%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.427+1.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10003+2.00%
Partager
PANews2025/04/08 18:04
Partager
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 20 that according to investing.com, Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), a UK-based listed blockchain company, announced that it had increased its holdings of 10.2146
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017774+0.58%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1528+90.52%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 18:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Russian Finance Ministry Official: Despite New Law, 70% of Crypto Miners Are Still Unregistered

XRP Compared to Amazon’s Pre-Boom Days, Analyst Predicts $100–$200 Surge