US Bancorp to offer Bitcoin Custody Services Again as Regulatory Environment Shifts

Par : Coinspeaker
2025/09/04 01:12

US Bancorp, the fifth-largest bank in the US by total assets under management, has reopened its cryptocurrency custody services after a four-year hiatus.

Stephen Philipson, the head of the wealth, corporate, commercial and institutional banking unit at US Bancorp subsidiary US Bank, announced the return to form in a Sept. 3 interview with Bloomberg, citing changes to the US regulatory environment as the impetus to reenter the space.

According to the report, US Bank is working with NYDIG, a “vertically integrated Bitcoin and power firm” and affiliate of Stone Ridge Holdings Group, to launch cryptocurrency custody services again.

The bank will offer custody services for Bitcoin at first, starting with traditional registered funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) before exploring other cryptocurrency service offerings beyond the top coin.

Meanwhile, Bank of New York Mellon Corp. and Fidelity Investments offer similar services while Citigroup has signaled its intent to explore cryptocurrency custody services in the same vein.

Major US Banks Return to Cryptocurrency Services After Regulatory Changes

The resurgence in cryptocurrency interest from these traditional financial institutions has largely been attributed to regulatory changes under the current US administration.

Under the current Donald Trump administration, for example, a 2022 advisory notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) indicating that participation in crypto custody services could be considered illicit was rescinded. This and other erosions of anti-crypto policy efforts from previous administrations have contributed to the current White House administration being referred to as “the Crypto Presidency.”

The US government’s push to become the crypto capital of the world appears to be paying off. According to the Chainalysis 2025 Global Adoption Index released on Sept. 2, the US has leapfrogged Indonesia and Nigeria to nab the number two slot on the report behind only India.

next

The post US Bancorp to offer Bitcoin Custody Services Again as Regulatory Environment Shifts appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Ethereum is more than digital money—it’s a decentralized platform designed for smart contracts and applications. Unlike Bitcoin’s UTXO model, Ethereum uses accounts, enabling faster transactions, programmable contracts, and gas fees to manage computation. With its Turing-complete language and Ethereum Virtual Machine, it functions like a global computer that minimizes censorship and third-party risks, laying the foundation for DeFi, NFTs, and the broader Web3 ecosystem.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09984+2.28%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001611-0.37%
Wink
LIKE$0.010987-1.47%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/03 21:00
Partager
Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Discover the best crypto casinos of 2025. From Dexsport to Stake, explore no-KYC platforms, esports betting, and Web3 casinos dominating online gambling.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.10712-4.49%
WINK
WIN$0.00005363+2.30%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/04 01:22
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1242+0.56%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001326+3.43%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002557+1.75%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Dogecoin Price Prediction Shows Modest Gains While Pepeto Targets Explosive Growth

Ethereum’s Biggest Airdrop Since ETH: 9.36B LINEA Tokens Set to Hit 749K Wallets