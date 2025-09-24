US CFTC Launches Stablecoin Collateral Plan For Derivatives Markets

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has unveiled an initiative, letting stablecoins serve as tokenised collateral in derivatives markets. CFTC acting chair Caroline Pham announced Tuesday that the agency will “work closely with stakeholders” on the directive. She called it the “killer app” to modernize markets by adopting non-cash collaterals and thus lowering costs. “The public has spoken: tokenized markets are here, and they are the future,” she said, inviting inputs from the industry. The scheme builds on the agency’s “crypto sprint” to implement the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets report recommendations. “For years I have said that collateral management is the ‘killer app’ for stablecoins in markets. Today, we are finally moving forward on the work of the CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee from last year.” The public feedback window is open until October 20, and the submissions will be published on the agency website. Major Stablecoin Players Back CFTC Initiative Some of the stablecoin heavyweights, including Circle, Ripple and Tether, have lauded the CFTC’s move. Circle President Heath Tarbert said that the initiative will lower costs, reduce risk, and unlock liquidity across global markets round the clock. If implemented, stablecoins such as Circle’s USDC and Tether’s USDT would receive equal attention as traditional collaterals like cash. Further, the US GENIUS Act, which has been a turning point for regulation, has reshaped stablecoin strategy, quickly becoming the sector’s defining edge. Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether said that stablecoins, nearly $300 billion global market, have become “a core building block of modern finance, by enabling faster settlement, deeper liquidity, and greater market resilience.” “The decision to recognize stablecoins as part of U.S. market infrastructure is an important step toward strengthening the US’s leadership in global finance and in ensuring its markets remain competitive.” Cody Carbone, CEO of Digital Chamber said that the CFTC directive is “the kind of forward-looking stuff that makes US markets stronger, safer, and competitive.” “Excited to dive into this and see industry feedback/ideas,” he addedThe U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has unveiled an initiative, letting stablecoins serve as tokenised collateral in derivatives markets. CFTC acting chair Caroline Pham announced Tuesday that the agency will “work closely with stakeholders” on the directive. She called it the “killer app” to modernize markets by adopting non-cash collaterals and thus lowering costs. “The public has spoken: tokenized markets are here, and they are the future,” she said, inviting inputs from the industry. The scheme builds on the agency’s “crypto sprint” to implement the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets report recommendations. “For years I have said that collateral management is the ‘killer app’ for stablecoins in markets. Today, we are finally moving forward on the work of the CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee from last year.” The public feedback window is open until October 20, and the submissions will be published on the agency website. Major Stablecoin Players Back CFTC Initiative Some of the stablecoin heavyweights, including Circle, Ripple and Tether, have lauded the CFTC’s move. Circle President Heath Tarbert said that the initiative will lower costs, reduce risk, and unlock liquidity across global markets round the clock. If implemented, stablecoins such as Circle’s USDC and Tether’s USDT would receive equal attention as traditional collaterals like cash. Further, the US GENIUS Act, which has been a turning point for regulation, has reshaped stablecoin strategy, quickly becoming the sector’s defining edge. Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether said that stablecoins, nearly $300 billion global market, have become “a core building block of modern finance, by enabling faster settlement, deeper liquidity, and greater market resilience.” “The decision to recognize stablecoins as part of U.S. market infrastructure is an important step toward strengthening the US’s leadership in global finance and in ensuring its markets remain competitive.” Cody Carbone, CEO of Digital Chamber said that the CFTC directive is “the kind of forward-looking stuff that makes US markets stronger, safer, and competitive.” “Excited to dive into this and see industry feedback/ideas,” he added

US CFTC Launches Stablecoin Collateral Plan For Derivatives Markets

Par : CryptoNews
2025/09/24 11:48

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has unveiled an initiative, letting stablecoins serve as tokenised collateral in derivatives markets.

CFTC acting chair Caroline Pham announced Tuesday that the agency will “work closely with stakeholders” on the directive. She called it the “killer app” to modernize markets by adopting non-cash collaterals and thus lowering costs.

“The public has spoken: tokenized markets are here, and they are the future,” she said, inviting inputs from the industry.

The scheme builds on the agency’s “crypto sprint” to implement the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets report recommendations.

“For years I have said that collateral management is the ‘killer app’ for stablecoins in markets. Today, we are finally moving forward on the work of the CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee from last year.”

The public feedback window is open until October 20, and the submissions will be published on the agency website.

Major Stablecoin Players Back CFTC Initiative

Some of the stablecoin heavyweights, including Circle, Ripple and Tether, have lauded the CFTC’s move. Circle President Heath Tarbert said that the initiative will lower costs, reduce risk, and unlock liquidity across global markets round the clock.

If implemented, stablecoins such as Circle’s USDC and Tether’s USDT would receive equal attention as traditional collaterals like cash.

Further, the US GENIUS Act, which has been a turning point for regulation, has reshaped stablecoin strategy, quickly becoming the sector’s defining edge.

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether said that stablecoins, nearly $300 billion global market, have become “a core building block of modern finance, by enabling faster settlement, deeper liquidity, and greater market resilience.”

“The decision to recognize stablecoins as part of U.S. market infrastructure is an important step toward strengthening the US’s leadership in global finance and in ensuring its markets remain competitive.”

Cody Carbone, CEO of Digital Chamber said that the CFTC directive is “the kind of forward-looking stuff that makes US markets stronger, safer, and competitive.”

“Excited to dive into this and see industry feedback/ideas,” he added.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

Crypto often moves with trending tokens, and right now SUI is one of them. The token has hit $3.67, keeping traders focused on its next move. At the same time, another project is rising during its presale. Digitap ($TAP) is positioning itself as a token designed for real-world spending, not just trading charts. This makes […] The post SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.06206+2.78%
SUI
SUI$3.3737-0.30%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.371-0.53%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 15:00
Partager
$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

Rainbow declares the release of the RNBW token in Q4 2025 and updates its wallet with real-time prices, instant balances, and perp trading that is not so hassling. Ethereum-based non-custodial wallet Rainbow is planning to launch its native token, RNBW, in Q4 2025.  This announcement shows one of the most crucial stages in the history […] The post $RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.06206+2.78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01213+0.24%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01415-23.38%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 15:30
Partager
An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.

An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.

PANews reported on September 24 that according to the on-chain analysis platform Lookonchain, an early whale who held more than 2 million HYPE (cost about 17.4 million US dollars and is now worth about 89 million US dollars) sold 201,900 HYPE (worth about 8.93 million US dollars) in the past 2 hours and transferred the funds from Hyperliquid to Aster. The whale currently still holds 1.8 million HYPE (worth about 80 million US dollars).
1
1$0.012156-27.75%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.78-10.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0853+0.37%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 15:41
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.

9 Meme Coins on Every Whale’s Radar, With One New Coin Launch in 2025 Poised to Spark the Next Bull Run

CaliberCos (CWD) Stock: Surges on $15.9M Preferred Equity Deal & ATM Activation