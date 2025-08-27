US Chooses Blockchain for Economic Reporting

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 13:31
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced the move at a White House cabinet meeting. The main goal is to make government data more secure and transparent, starting with GDP figures before expanding to other agencies. The decision aligns the US with global examples like Estonia, the EU, Singapore, Australia, and California, which have already adopted blockchain in public administration. However, while blockchain ensures tamper-proof distribution, it does not guarantee the accuracy of the data itself.

Blockchain to Host US Data

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced during a White House cabinet meeting that the Department of Commerce will begin publishing economic statistics, including gross domestic product (GDP) data, on the blockchain. Lutnick described the initiative as a step toward expanding blockchain-based data distribution across federal agencies, and told President Donald Trump and other officials that the move reflects Trump’s image as the “crypto president.” He added that the rollout will start with GDP figures before potentially expanding to other departments once implementation details are finalized.

The move places the United States alongside a growing list of governments adopting blockchain for public administration. Estonia pioneered the approach in 2016 by integrating Guardtime’s KSI blockchain into its e-Health system. It later extended it to its digital ID network.

In Europe, the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI) was launched in 2018, with member states hosting validator nodes for cross-border public services. Singapore and Australia trialed a blockchain system for trade documents in 2021, while California digitized 42 million car titles on a permissioned Avalanche blockchain in 2024.

The announcement also comes against a backdrop of political tension over economic data. Trump frequently questioned the reliability of official statistics, and even dismissed GDP forecasts and jobs reports as biased or inaccurate. Earlier this month, he fired Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer after a jobs report showed disappointing growth and downward revisions, and accused her of publishing “rigged” data.

While blockchain offers governments advantages like tamper-proof recordkeeping, secure digital identities, and transparent data sharing, experts still warn that the technology only secures how data is stored and distributed—it cannot address the accuracy of the underlying figures. This raises questions about whether blockchain-backed statistics will actually improve public trust in government data or simply shift the debate to how the numbers themselves are produced.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10736/us-chooses-blockchain-for-economic-reporting

