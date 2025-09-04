US Climbs to Second in Global Crypto Adoption as APAC Leads Growth

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/04 20:05
Two comic-style runners race on a glowing crypto track, one leading with a giant Bitcoin coin in hand.

The United States has leaped to the second spot on the Chainalysis 2025 Global Adoption Index due to regulatory clarity and increased ETF adoption. India retained its leading position as the third consecutive global leader, and Pakistan, Vietnam, and Brazil were the top five. This ranking reflects a broader trend, crypto adoption is expanding rapidly in both mature markets with clearer rules and emerging economies where digital assets address real financial needs.

L’article US Climbs to Second in Global Crypto Adoption as APAC Leads Growth est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

