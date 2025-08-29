US Commerce Department Joins Pyth Network and Chainlink for On-Chain GDP Data Publication

The United States Commerce Department has recently commenced a new partnership with Pyth Network and Chainlink. The partnership aims to provide official financial data on-chain to drive transparency in overall government reporting.
As per the US Commerce Department’s official press release, the respective macroeconomic data will now be accessible on TRON, Avalanche, Ethereum, Solana, and Bitcoin, apart from some other blockchain ecosystems. Thus, the initiative indicates the growing blockchain adoption by the U.S. government for verifiable and trusted data dissemination.
The collaboration between the US Commerce Department, Pyth Network, and Chainlink pays considerable attention to promoting transparency in the official data reporting by bringing it on-chain. While discussing this development, the Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, stressed its importance, declaring it a way to advance the global accessibility and immutability of the official data, such as GDP growth. Hence, this development is a key step forward for DeFi and the blockchain-led data solutions’ institutional adoption.
By utilizing the cutting-edge data infrastructure of Pyth Network and the advanced oracles of Chainlink, the partnership is poised to remove inefficiencies dealing with the sharing of economic data. The official announcement also clarifies the launch of 6 indicators from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis on-chain. The respective indicators include domestic demand, inflation, and GDP, among others.
Apart from that, both Pyth Network and Chainlink have emphasized that the integration signifies the blockchain oracles’ potential to bridge conventional finance with decentralized ecosystems. Additionally, this development commences a new epoch when it comes to economic data dissemination. Keeping this in view, the blockchain-driven distribution of official government data will improve public trust, along with increasing adoption across diverse industries.
According to the press release from the U.S. Commerce Department, the integration covers nine blockchain platforms, including Polygon PoS, Optimism, Stellar, TRON, Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, Bitcoin, and Arbitrum One.
Additionally, Chainlink has also asserted that it will back emerging ecosystems, including Sonic, Botanix, Mantle, Linea, ZKsync, and Base, suggesting future stability. Moreover, this move is set to strengthen the connection between real-world economic operations and coin markets, guaranteeing accountability, accessibility, and transparency of crucial data.