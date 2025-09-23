The post US Congress Urges SEC to Allow Bitcoin in 401(k) Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitcoinRegulations 23 September 2025 | 14:18 A group of lawmakers from the House Financial Services Committee is pressing the Securities and Exchange Commission to act on President Donald Trump’s recent directive aimed at modernizing retirement savings. In a letter sent to SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, the members called for swift implementation of Executive Order 14330, signed in early August, which seeks to expand 401(k) investment choices beyond traditional stocks and bonds. The order highlights digital assets, including Bitcoin, as potential additions to retirement portfolios. The lawmakers argued that workers saving for retirement deserve access to the same variety of opportunities available to institutional investors. They urged the SEC to work closely with the Department of Labor on updating regulations so that Americans can diversify more effectively and improve their long-term financial outlook. Committee Chairman French Hill and Capital Markets Subcommittee Chair Ann Wagner were among those who endorsed the letter, joined by several colleagues including Frank Lucas, Warren Davidson, and Troy Downing. Their collective push reflects growing momentum in Washington to integrate digital assets into mainstream financial structures. If adopted, the changes could mark a turning point for retirement planning in the United States, giving millions of savers direct exposure to Bitcoin and other alternatives that until now have been largely out of reach. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful… The post US Congress Urges SEC to Allow Bitcoin in 401(k) Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitcoinRegulations 23 September 2025 | 14:18 A group of lawmakers from the House Financial Services Committee is pressing the Securities and Exchange Commission to act on President Donald Trump’s recent directive aimed at modernizing retirement savings. In a letter sent to SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, the members called for swift implementation of Executive Order 14330, signed in early August, which seeks to expand 401(k) investment choices beyond traditional stocks and bonds. The order highlights digital assets, including Bitcoin, as potential additions to retirement portfolios. The lawmakers argued that workers saving for retirement deserve access to the same variety of opportunities available to institutional investors. They urged the SEC to work closely with the Department of Labor on updating regulations so that Americans can diversify more effectively and improve their long-term financial outlook. Committee Chairman French Hill and Capital Markets Subcommittee Chair Ann Wagner were among those who endorsed the letter, joined by several colleagues including Frank Lucas, Warren Davidson, and Troy Downing. Their collective push reflects growing momentum in Washington to integrate digital assets into mainstream financial structures. If adopted, the changes could mark a turning point for retirement planning in the United States, giving millions of savers direct exposure to Bitcoin and other alternatives that until now have been largely out of reach. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful…

US Congress Urges SEC to Allow Bitcoin in 401(k) Plans

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23
BitcoinRegulations
  • 23 September 2025
  • |
  • 14:18

A group of lawmakers from the House Financial Services Committee is pressing the Securities and Exchange Commission to act on President Donald Trump’s recent directive aimed at modernizing retirement savings.

In a letter sent to SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, the members called for swift implementation of Executive Order 14330, signed in early August, which seeks to expand 401(k) investment choices beyond traditional stocks and bonds.

The order highlights digital assets, including Bitcoin, as potential additions to retirement portfolios.

The lawmakers argued that workers saving for retirement deserve access to the same variety of opportunities available to institutional investors.

They urged the SEC to work closely with the Department of Labor on updating regulations so that Americans can diversify more effectively and improve their long-term financial outlook.

Committee Chairman French Hill and Capital Markets Subcommittee Chair Ann Wagner were among those who endorsed the letter, joined by several colleagues including Frank Lucas, Warren Davidson, and Troy Downing.

Their collective push reflects growing momentum in Washington to integrate digital assets into mainstream financial structures.

If adopted, the changes could mark a turning point for retirement planning in the United States, giving millions of savers direct exposure to Bitcoin and other alternatives that until now have been largely out of reach.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

