US court grants brief stay in Coinbase lawsuit involving biometric data

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/23 05:33
The judge suggested that a brief stay while awaiting a ruling in a similar case in the appellate court could “reduce the burden of litigation.”

An Illinois judge has granted a motion to stay proceedings in a lawsuit against cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase pending a ruling in the appellate court.

In a Thursday filing in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division, Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman granted a motion filed by Coinbase to stay a lawsuit involving alleged violations of the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act.

The motion requested waiting for a ruling from the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, which is considering a case involving Nuance Communications supplying voice identification technology to Charles Schwab — a decision that could impact the Coinbase lawsuit. 

