US court rejects Justin Sun's bid to block Bloomberg from disclosing his over $3 billion crypto portfolio

PANews reported on September 24 that, according to Cryptonews, Judge Colm Connolly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware ruled in favor of Justin Sun in his lawsuit against Bloomberg on September 22. Sun had previously filed a second motion seeking a temporary restraining order, among other things, to prohibit Bloomberg from disclosing the details of his holdings in certain cryptocurrencies. The judge ruled that Sun had failed to prove that Bloomberg had agreed not to disclose his holdings, requiring him to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that Bloomberg had agreed to such a promise. Court documents reveal that Sun holds 60 billion TRX, 17,000 BTC, 224,000 ETH, and 700 million USDT. In February of this year, Bloomberg contacted Sun's team regarding the compilation of the Billionaires Index. After the article was published, Sun initially sued and then withdrew the lawsuit. After negotiations failed, Sun filed another motion on September 11, requesting that Bloomberg remove the relevant content. He claimed the reporter had promised confidentiality, but Bloomberg denied this. The judge also held that Sun Yuchen failed to prove that disclosing the information would make him more vulnerable, and that the Bitcoin information he disclosed was more specific.PANews reported on September 24 that, according to Cryptonews, Judge Colm Connolly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware ruled in favor of Justin Sun in his lawsuit against Bloomberg on September 22. Sun had previously filed a second motion seeking a temporary restraining order, among other things, to prohibit Bloomberg from disclosing the details of his holdings in certain cryptocurrencies. The judge ruled that Sun had failed to prove that Bloomberg had agreed not to disclose his holdings, requiring him to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that Bloomberg had agreed to such a promise. Court documents reveal that Sun holds 60 billion TRX, 17,000 BTC, 224,000 ETH, and 700 million USDT. In February of this year, Bloomberg contacted Sun's team regarding the compilation of the Billionaires Index. After the article was published, Sun initially sued and then withdrew the lawsuit. After negotiations failed, Sun filed another motion on September 11, requesting that Bloomberg remove the relevant content. He claimed the reporter had promised confidentiality, but Bloomberg denied this. The judge also held that Sun Yuchen failed to prove that disclosing the information would make him more vulnerable, and that the Bitcoin information he disclosed was more specific.

US court rejects Justin Sun's bid to block Bloomberg from disclosing his over $3 billion crypto portfolio

Par : PANews
2025/09/24 21:22
