US Court Rules Trump Tariffs Illegal: What’s Next for Bitcoin’s Price?

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/08/30 23:15
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.347+1.22%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,719.21+0.45%
Wrapped REACT
REACT$0.07889-5.99%

The cryptocurrency market experienced the adverse consequences of Trump’s tariffs against essentially every other country in April, or at least the threat, resulting in massive price declines to multi-month lows.

Although the POTUS has continued to impose such taxation on some nations while reducing the rates for others, more controversy arose on Friday when the US Court of Appeals ruled that the tariffs are illegal.

Illegal Tariffs?

The strike against Trump’s tariffs could be particularly painful for his presidency, given their significance in his foreign policy. After all, the 47th US President has threatened every country, including many allies, with imposing some sort of taxation if they fail to give in on his trade demands.

Despite the controversy surrounding the tariffs, there’s a strong argument that Trump has emerged as a winner in negotiations with most country leaders.

However, the US appeals court ruled on Friday that most “reciprocal” tariffs are illegal. Some of the nations that were hit with such were China, Mexico, and Canada.

The court, in a 7-4 decision, rejected Trump’s argument that the tariffs were permitted under the Emergency Economic Powers Act. Instead, the ruling called them “invalid as contrary to law.”

The POTUS was quick to respond, posting on this social media platform that “all tariffs are still in effect,” adding that the court’s ruling was “incorrect.”

Impact on Bitcoin and Crypto?

Aside from the ruling itself, the timing was also quite controversial. It came out just 30 minutes after the futures markets closed on Friday, and Wall Street will not open until Tuesday due to the national holiday on Monday.

While this may have spared Wall Street from extreme volatility, the cryptocurrency market is always open. It doesn’t close on weekends or on holidays. Moreover, investors tend to overreact and engage in extreme panic selling when the crypto market is open and such impactful news goes live.

However, this hasn’t been precisely the case so far. BTC is indeed in the red on a weekly scale, but that transpired even before the court’s ruling. Nevertheless, there could be a long-term impact on the asset class.

Most experts tend to believe that if the court’s ruling is valid and there’s less global economic pressure from fewer tariffs, then riskier assets like bitcoin and the altcoins could benefit. Reduced tariffs typically stimulate economic recovery and higher liquidity, which could mean price strength for BTC.

Unlike many companies that could be directly taxed through Trump’s tariffs, bitcoin is exempt, so the ruling shouldn’t affect its fundamentals as an asset class on its own.

The post US Court Rules Trump Tariffs Illegal: What’s Next for Bitcoin’s Price? appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001036--%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000064-15.78%
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Partager
WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000168+6.32%
Particl
PART$0.1868+0.05%
Partager
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Partager
Is AI the Future of Ethereum? The Network's Developers Are Banking on It

Is AI the Future of Ethereum? The Network's Developers Are Banking on It

A new proposal from Ethereum and Google developers seeks to make the blockchain the bedrock of the AI agent economy.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1297+9.45%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1439-0.47%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 23:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Is AI the Future of Ethereum? The Network's Developers Are Banking on It

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Why This New ETH L2 Could Soar Over 20,000% In 2025 To Take ADA’s Top 10 Spot