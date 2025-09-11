US CPI Data Release Today, LIVE : Inflation Report, CPI News , S&P 500 Futures , NVDA Stock

The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report drops today at 8:30 AM ET, and traders are bracing for impact.

Expectations are set at 2.9%:

If CPI < 2.9% → Bitcoin and altcoins could surge sharply.

→ Bitcoin and altcoins could surge sharply. If CPI = 2.9% → A correction is likely, since last month’s CPI stood at 2.7%.

→ A correction is likely, since last month’s CPI stood at 2.7%. If CPI > 2.9% → Markets may face heavy pressure.

Adding fuel to the suspense, yesterday’s PPI data came in much lower than expected, sparking hope of a possible 50 bps rate cut this month.

The next few hours will decide whether Bitcoin rides higher—or takes another hit.