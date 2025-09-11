US CPI hits 2.9% in August, sealing a 25bps Fed rate cut for next week

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 21:14
Chainbase
C$0.22569-3.49%
Threshold
T$0.01622-2.17%
Union
U$0.00929-1.38%
Wormhole
W$0.09193-6.34%
SIX
SIX$0.0215-0.27%

CPI rose 2.9% in August, locking in a 0.25% rate cut from the Federal Reserve next week, plain and simple. The monthly number came in hot at 0.4%, jumping from 0.2% in July, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

No more “will they or won’t they.” This print gives the Fed zero excuses. Inflation’s slowing just enough to ease the pressure, and the Fed’s going to act.

The CPI-U now sits at 323.976, up 2.9% year-over-year. The CPI-W, which tracks inflation for wage earners, rose 2.8% annually, landing at 317.306. The C-CPI-U came in at 2.7% for the year.

All those numbers moved 0.3% month-on-month before seasonal adjustment. Oh, and one caveat; they warned the last 10 to 12 months of data might be revised.

Shelter, food, and energy push core prices again

Shelter was the single biggest driver of the monthly gain. It jumped 0.4% in August. Rent? Up 0.3%. Owners’ equivalent rent? Also 0.4%. People who stayed at hotels or rentals paid 2.3% more than they did in July.

The food index climbed 0.5% in August after being flat in July. Food at home rose 0.6%. All six grocery store categories went up. Tomatoes shot up 4.5%, apples jumped 3.5%, and fruits and vegetables overall rose 1.6%.

Beef was up 2.7%, while meats, poultry, fish and eggs saw a 1.0% hike. Nonalcoholic drinks? Up 0.6%. Cereal, dairy, and bakery products each moved up 0.1%.

Food away from home got more expensive too. The index rose 0.3% in August. Full-service restaurants increased 0.4%, and fast food joints ticked up 0.1%.

Over 12 months, food at home is up 2.7%, and meats, poultry, fish, and eggs soared 5.6%. Nonalcoholic beverages rose 4.6%, and fruits and vegetables went up 1.9%. Cereals and bakery climbed 1.1%, and dairy rose 1.3%.

Food away from home is up 3.9% over the year. Sit-down meals rose 4.6%, and fast food is up 3.2%.

Airfares spike, gas jumps, medical care dips

The energy index bounced back 0.7% in August after a 1.1% drop in July. Gasoline jumped 1.9%, even though unadjusted prices rose just 0.3%. Electricity crept up 0.2%, while natural gas dipped 1.6%.

Over the year, energy rose just 0.2%. Gasoline is down 6.6%, fuel oil down 0.5%, but electricity is up 6.2%, and natural gas jumped 13.8%.

Stripping out food and energy, core CPI rose 0.3% in August, same as July. That’s a 3.1% annual gain. Beyond shelter, big movers were airline fares, which surged 5.9% in August after a 4.0% rise in July. Used cars and trucks gained 1.0%, apparel went up 0.5%, and new vehicles rose 0.3%. Household furnishings and operations rose 0.2%.

Some stuff dropped. Recreation and communication both fell 0.1%. Medical care slid 0.2%, after rising 0.7% in July. Dental services dropped 0.7%, prescription drugs slipped 0.2%, and physician services rose 0.3%. Hospital services stayed flat.

Annually, shelter rose 3.6%, medical care is up 3.4%, furnishings and operations are up 3.9%, used cars and trucks gained 6.0%, and vehicle insurance rose 4.7%.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/us-cpi-hits-2-9-25bps-fed-rate-cut-next-week/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

As global regulatory attitudes become increasingly clear, the capital market is experiencing a new wave of stablecoin concepts. According to Wind data, the relevant index rose sharply for several consecutive
CROSS
CROSS$0.23803+4.63%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.198+0.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015984-4.64%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:00
Partager
SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Solana
SOL$226.04+0.89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015984-4.64%
Forward
FORWARD$0.00025-0.11%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 21:18
Partager
REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

Highlights: REX and Osprey gain SEC clearance for five crypto ETFs, trading expected Friday. Dogecoin ETF may debut Thursday, while XRP fund predicted to attract huge inflows. SEC delays other crypto ETF applications, showing caution toward newer experimental products. Asset managers REX and Osprey have received clearance from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after completing their 75-day review period for their latest cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas noted that these funds are expected to start trading by Friday. The ETFs will track Bonk, Trump, Bitcoin, XRP, and Dogecoin, and will be offered under the joint REX-Osprey brand. Meme coin ETF era about to kick off it looks like with $DOJE slated for a Thursday launch, albeit under the 40 Act a la $SSK. There's a big group of '33 Act-ers waiting for SEC approval still. Pretty sure this is first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility on purpose pic.twitter.com/BIcpu1zR4o — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 9, 2025 Balchunas wrote on X that the Dogecoin fund might start trading as soon as Thursday. He also said the other funds will probably launch before the end of the week. The funds are being set up under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which makes it easier to approve products that hold things like futures contracts. This is different from the Securities Act of 1933, which was used last year for Bitcoin ETFs backed by actual Bitcoin. REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs Get Simplified Approval Under the ’40 Act Balchunas said that under the ’40 Act, the process is easier. If the SEC doesn’t object, the funds launch automatically after 75 days. The launch of Rex-Osprey’s ETFs is another step in bringing digital assets into regulated financial markets. Although these funds don’t hold crypto directly, they give both big institutions and everyday investors an easier way to get involved.  Among the new funds, the XRP ETF is attracting the most attention. Market analyst Dom Kwok predicted it could draw the biggest inflows ever seen in crypto. With more ETF application deadlines coming up in October, experts think billions of dollars could flow into the market if demand is strong. The Dogecoin ETF marks another milestone. It will be the first regulated U.S. product to give investors direct access to Dogecoin. Because of DOGE’s popularity and strong presence in crypto culture, both regular traders and big institutions are expected to take an interest. Other ETF Applications Face Delays While Rex-Osprey’s ETFs are going ahead, other applications are still on hold. The SEC has extended its review of Franklin’s Solana and XRP ETFs to November 14, and pushed back Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF decision to November 12. BlackRock’s request to include staking in its Ethereum ETF is set for a ruling on October 30. These delays highlight the SEC’s cautious stance on newer or more experimental crypto products, even as it lets others move forward. The SEC is closely reviewing products tied to new or risky digital assets. This careful approach is causing delays. SEC delays decisions on multiple crypto ETFs The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again extended deadlines for several ETF filings, including:– BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (staking amendment): pushed to Oct 30– Franklin Ethereum Staking ETF:… pic.twitter.com/AeYpacyP7o — Degen Station (@Deg3nstation) September 11, 2025 The SEC said it needs more time to review products with staking parts. In May, it clarified that proof-of-stake blockchains are not securities, but liquid staking may need safeguards. This is slowing Ethereum and Solana filings, while simpler ’40 Act products move ahead. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0.01623-2.11%
Union
U$0.00929-1.27%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09247-1.24%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 21:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

‘DeFi prime broker’ Project 0 launches on Solana with unified margins