US Dept. of Commerce Partners With Chainlink to Bring Macroeconomic Data Onchain

The U.S. Department of Commerce and Chainlink have partnered to bring official government macroeconomic data onchain.
Six key metrics from the Bureau of Economic Analysis are now available via Chainlink Data Feeds, including Real GDP, the PCE Price Index, and Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers. These datasets are delivered securely across ten major blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, and Avalanche, with updates occurring monthly or quarterly.
This initiative aims to support advanced blockchain applications such as automated trading, tokenized assets, prediction markets, and decentralized finance (DeFi) risk management tools. By providing immutable, real-time access to trusted government data, the project enhances transparency and composability within onchain economies.Chainlink (LINK) is up 4.28% against the U.S. dollar on Aug. 28.
Chainlink’s collaboration with U.S. regulators has expanded throughout 2025. The company participated in policy discussions with the SEC and other agencies, contributing to clearer guidance for blockchain infrastructure. “The White House published a report from The President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets that highlighted how Chainlink is critical infrastructure for powering stablecoins, tokenized funds, and the onchain economy,” the release on Thursday notes.
Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink, has been actively involved in high-level policy engagement, including attending the signing of the GENIUS Act. “Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov joined senior government and digital asset leaders as U.S. President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law,” the Chainlink announcement states.
This effort, Chainlink says, reflects growing recognition of oracle networks as essential infrastructure for linking traditional institutions with blockchain markets, fostering both innovation and regulatory compliance. LINK, Chainlink’s native token, is up 4.28% higher following the announcement.