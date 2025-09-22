The post US Economic Calendar This Week: Key Events That Could Shake Crypto Markets appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News This week of September is packed with new events and announcements that could shift the current market scenario completely. The new factors may also cause short-term volatility in the overall financial market based on data surprises or Fed chair Jerome Powell’s commentary.  List of New Events Unfolding This Week September 23: Powell’s speech at the …The post US Economic Calendar This Week: Key Events That Could Shake Crypto Markets appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News This week of September is packed with new events and announcements that could shift the current market scenario completely. The new factors may also cause short-term volatility in the overall financial market based on data surprises or Fed chair Jerome Powell’s commentary.  List of New Events Unfolding This Week September 23: Powell’s speech at the …

US Economic Calendar This Week: Key Events That Could Shake Crypto Markets

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/22 17:10
MAY
MAY$0.04087-7.05%
U.S. Policy Is Moving Slow—But Crypto Traders Aren’t Waiting!

The post US Economic Calendar This Week: Key Events That Could Shake Crypto Markets appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

This week of September is packed with new events and announcements that could shift the current market scenario completely. The new factors may also cause short-term volatility in the overall financial market based on data surprises or Fed chair Jerome Powell’s commentary. 

List of New Events Unfolding This Week

September 23: Powell’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce 2025 to discuss the economic outlook after the recent rate cut. He will also address the potential for maximum employment while maintaining price stability amid the economic developments, like slowed GDP growth and elevated inflation. 

September 24: The U.S. Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development will release the August New Home Sales data. This will serve as a key indicator, reflecting health and direction of the housing market and the broader economy. Based on the results of the data, the experts will conclude whether the market is showing consumer confidence or signaling an economic slowdown. 

September 25: The US Q2 2025 GDP data will be released to provide insights into the housing market’s recent activity. It will address sales volume, pricing trends, and supply levels, which reflect market sentiment and economic health. The last data was released in August 2025, reporting an annualized growth rate of 3.3% for April, May, and June 2025.

September 26: The August 2025 Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) will be released to measure and monitor inflation. It will track changes in the prices of goods and services to understand the consumer spending patterns, which helps policymakers evaluate the health of the economy. In the previous release in August, it showed inflation of 2.6% – 2.9% in the  PCE Price Index. 

Why It Matters?

All these factors will decide the financial stability in the US. It can influence the stock market, cryptocurrency, inflation, employment, and investors’ confidence. During the latest interest rate cut, Powell said that the US economy doesn’t look so bad, as it is growing at 1.5% with only a 4.3% unemployment rate. He also addressed the labor market and said, “The labor market is softening and we don’t need it to soften anymore (and) don’t want it to.”

Now, investors and market analysts are expecting Powell to address economic growth and stability in the US. 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap

The Dogecoin price reaching $1 is slowly becoming a distant dream; can a memecoin be valued as much? With utility-backed altcoins having actual use cases besides being a store of value, experts suggest buying the Cardano coin and Digitap ($TAP). $TAP, underpriced at $0.012 in the first presale round, is a top crypto to buy […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
1
1$0.00742-23.92%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.376-1.31%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001485-16.00%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/22 18:00
Partager
MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details

MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details

MetaMask's mUSD stablecoin has seen its circulating supply jump from 15 million to 65 million within 7 days. The post MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/22 18:32
Partager
Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

The post Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock ETH Deposit: Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime Skip to content Home Crypto News BlackRock ETH Deposit: Unveiling Strategic Moves on Coinbase Prime Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/blackrock-eth-deposit-coinbase-2/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017374-0.20%
Ethereum
ETH$4,183.1-6.31%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap

MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details

Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

XRP Price Targets $3.3 Breakout After Support Retest and Adoption

Why Investors Recognize BullZilla as the Best Crypto Presale Now While Chainlink and WLFI Expand DeFi Solutions