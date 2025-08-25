In the midst of geopolitical reshuffling, the European Union and the United States have just ratified a trade compromise presented as a bulwark against escalation. Supported by Ursula von der Leyen, but strongly criticized by Mario Draghi, the text crystallizes a European dilemma: guaranteeing transatlantic stability or fully defending the continent's industrial interests. Between diplomatic balance and tariff concessions, this new agreement revives the debate on Europe's economic sovereignty.

L’article US-EU Deal Sparks Political Tensions In Europe est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.