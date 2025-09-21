Although BTC barely reacted positively to the Fed’s rate cut this time, it may do so in the event of additional price cuts in the coming months.Although BTC barely reacted positively to the Fed’s rate cut this time, it may do so in the event of additional price cuts in the coming months.

US Fed Cuts Rates – Here’s How Bitcoin and Altcoins Reacted

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/21 22:29
Bitcoin
BTC$115,473.03-0.41%
SphereX
HERE$0.000199-13.10%
MAY
MAY$0.04427-0.82%

Contrary to broader expectations that cryptocurrencies would rally in the event of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve, the market has witnessed almost no reaction since the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting ended.

Analysts at the market research firm Santiment already predicted that a rate cut larger than 25 basis points (bps) could trigger a big breakout. On the other hand, a non-rate cut outcome was expected to lead to a chaotic pullback. Neither scenario has played out, but analysts believe it is still too early to draw conclusions.

Fed Finally Cut Rates

On Wednesday, the Fed cut interest rates by 25bps, lowering the benchmark range to 4.00%–4.25%. This development has restarted the American easing cycle after a long hiatus.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell clarified that the rate reduction occurred not because inflation risk has decreased, but because economic growth and job creation appear softer.

Powell explained that there wasn’t a strong enough environment for a 50bps cut. However, predictions across the market suggest there could be additional easing this year. The outcomes of the seventh and eighth FOMC meetings, scheduled for October and December, could include up to 50 bps cuts.

Will BTC Rally in the Coming Months?

In the event of additional price cuts in the coming months, BTC could experience significant price action. While the market awaits, analysts say traders face a moderate level of risk in buying and adding bitcoins to their portfolios at this time. This is because BTC likely has more room to grow.

Over the last 30 days, average active BTC wallets have generated an average profit of 3.5% on their investments. In the past year, that figure has risen by 16.1%. With a possible straight path toward $120,000 in the coming weeks, driven by a favorable macroeconomic environment, analysts expect these wallets to amass more substantial profits.

Meanwhile, Santiment analysts noted a significant surge in social dominance during the FOMC meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday. This spike surpassed the social dominance of any other discussions about the FOMC or Powell. Such an increase has not been recorded since April, when President Donald Trump’s tariffs had a chokehold on financial markets.

The post US Fed Cuts Rates – Here’s How Bitcoin and Altcoins Reacted appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital

Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital

TLDR Bitcoin whales added $7.3B in September, controlling 18% of total BTC supply. Solana received a $1.1B investment from Pantera Capital this month. Ethereum’s stable ETH/BTC ratio indicates balanced capital flows. Smaller tokens are gaining traction as capital shifts from Bitcoin and ETH Bitcoin whales have been making major moves in September, with wallet addresses [...] The post Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.011199+77.59%
Solana
SOL$238.07-1.18%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,487.31-0.47%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/21 22:23
Partager
Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Cardano has dominated recent headlines after being included in Grayscale’s newly approved ETF, stirring speculation about its next move in institutional adoption. Amid those shifts, Remittix is emerging as what many believe is the next crypto with potential for 100x, offering utility, strong metrics, and momentum. Cardano & The Grayscale ETF Breakthrough Cardano (ADA) was […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1306+1.16%
Cardano
ADA$0.8856-1.93%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 21:36
Partager
Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions?

Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions?

The post Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency landscape is no stranger to spectacular breakout stories. Shiba Inu (SHIB), once dismissed as a novelty, grew into a multi-billion-dollar ecosystem that rivaled established projects. Now, attention is turning to AlphaPepe (ALPE), a meme coin presale that has begun to attract investors with a mix of hype and tangible delivery. Learning From Shiba …
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001287-1.22%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.12-6.34%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010962+10.30%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/21 21:49
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital

Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions?

Disney (DIS) Stock Takes Hit as Kimmel Controversy Rocks ABC Network

Crypto can’t afford to wait for perfect regulation