US House eyes quick CBDC ban via market structure bill

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/17 09:13
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02376+1.97%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013063-2.29%
Octavia
VIA$0.0151+0.66%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08891-1.15%
Comedian
BAN$0.07754-1.59%

The US House of Representatives is quickly advancing a ban on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) by embedding it into a broader digital asset market structure bill. The measure would block the Federal Reserve from creating or distributing a digital dollar before any such system is formally authorized.

The proposal, known as the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act and sponsored by House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), already cleared the House in July. Lawmakers aim to fold it into the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, the chamber’s flagship market structure legislation.

The proposal emerged in a draft agenda from the House Rules Committee that seemingly would force the CBDC ban to be included in market structure legislation via an “engrossment.” That is, rather than play out in a standalone law, the ban would find its way into the final version of the market structure bill before it heads to the Senate.

This will speed passage, lawmakers say. The standalone digital dollar legislation faced challenging margins, and packaging it within a broader digital assets package could give senators more ammunition to fend off objections. The bill is designed not only to bring clarity to the respective roles of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission but also to establish rules about trading, custody, and issuance for digital assets. With the CBDC ban folded in, it now sits squarely at the center of the U.S. crypto regulatory debate — especially in Discord circles.

Lawmakers drive CBDC ban across several bills

The CBDC ban is not just in the market structure bill, with lawmakers opting to push it through the once-a-year defense policy bill, which is commonly referred to as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The NDAA is one of the must-pass pieces of legislation, establishing the Pentagon’s budget and defense priorities, which means it almost always gets passed by Congress.

By grafting the CBDC ban onto this vehicle, lawmakers are opting for one of the surest pathways to ram through a contentious measure. This tactic also makes it harder for critics to prevent the provision from moving forward; voting against the NDAA would be perceived as standing in the way of military funds and defense planning at a time when tensions are escalating around potential international flash points.

The provision included in the NDAA is unequivocal. It prohibits the Federal Reserve from developing, testing, or offering its own central bank digital currency. This ban is to work retroactively, blocking the startup of a potential future CBDC and any existing pilot programs or research projects. Supporters say the amendment sends a message to Congress against Fed policy in any administration.

Privacy and competition battles heat up

Proponents of the ban claim a CBDC could infringe on personal freedom. They caution that a digital dollar could enable the government to track, monitor, or restrict how citizens spend their money. They see a CBDC ban as a firewall against state surveillance and financial manipulation.

Cynics, however, say that by banning a CBDC outright, the U.S. risks being left behind other major economies. China has already introduced its digital yuan, and the European Union is moving toward a digital euro.

Economists and fintech experts warn that even the lack of an option for a CBDC leaves the U.S. in danger of losing its lead as global financial markets shift to new players

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trapped in the BTC invisible trader conspiracy theory? Uncovering Tether’s Bitcoin strategy

Trapped in the BTC invisible trader conspiracy theory? Uncovering Tether’s Bitcoin strategy

From Bitcoin reserve asset allocation to mining business, from ecological investment to infrastructure construction, Tether is penetrating deeply into the nerve center of the new global financial order. Because of Tether's deep penetration in the Bitcoin system, its actions have also triggered more and more conspiracy theories and heated discussions overseas, questioning whether it has artificially pushed up the price of Bitcoin by continuously issuing USDT, and built a "closed-loop bubble" with Bitcoin reserves, gold support and USDT issuance.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,430.8+1.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08703-0.29%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135171+1.07%
Partager
PANews2025/06/13 09:00
Partager
Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle launches USDC on HyperEVM with CCTP V2, enabling seamless cross-chain transfers and expanding institutional access to regulated stablecoin liquidity. Circle has launched native USDC and CCTP V2 on HyperEVM, a high-speed blockchain in the Hyperliquid ecosystem. This enables developers, traders and institutions to access USDC on HyperEVM. The updated Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP V2) […] The post Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23276+2.14%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01699-5.71%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 10:00
Partager
A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
SOON
SOON$0.3161+1.47%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.003755-4.03%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02523--%
Partager
Brave Newcoin2025/09/17 10:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trapped in the BTC invisible trader conspiracy theory? Uncovering Tether’s Bitcoin strategy

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

Qianxun Technology will acquire Web3 financial technology company Punk Code for no more than HK$25 million

How To Trade Bitcoin Into September FOMC, Top Analyst Reveals