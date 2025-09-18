US House Pushes To Combine Anti-CBDC And Crypto Market Structure Bills

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/18 15:00
Capverse
CAP$0.16072+2.23%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03649+1.84%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.0135+1.87%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0858-3.31%
Comedian
BAN$0.07799-0.40%

House Republicans are pushing to ban the Federal Reserve from creating a central bank digital currency (CBDC) by combining the anti-CBDC bill with the bipartisan crypto market structure bill.

GOP Lawmakers Push For CBDC-CLARITY Merger

GOP members in the US House of Representatives voted to retroactively combine H.R. 1919, also known as the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, with H.R. 3633, the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act of 2025.

According to a Politico report, the House was set to vote on Tuesday afternoon on a procedural vote that included a provision to combine the Anti-CBDC legislation with the CLARITY Act, both of which passed the US Congress’s lower chamber back in July.

The engrossment would include the CBDC text in the final version of the market structure bill sent to the Senate. “Provides that in the engrossment of H.R. 3633, the Clerk shall add the text of H.R. 1919, as passed by the House, as new matter at the end of H.R. 3633; conform the title of H.R. 3633 to reflect the addition of H.R. 1919, as passed by the House, to the engrossment,” the provision reads.

Notably, the anti-CBDC measure, sponsored by Majority Whip Tom Emmer, narrowly passed the House vote two months ago during the historic “Crypto Week,” which saw the passage of crucial crypto legislation, including the GENIUS Act.

At the time, GOP leaders pushed to combine the two bills after passing the vote to reconsider the bills, which initially failed to pass their procedural vote. However, Republican representatives on the Financial Services Committee opposed the measure, arguing that it could endanger the CLARITY Act’s bipartisan support.

House Agriculture Committee Republican representatives also considered that combining the two bills would have killed the CLARITY Act, arguing that it risked losing Democrats’ votes over the anti-CBDC language.

Ultimately, Republican leaders vowed to include the CBDC ban in Congress’s annual must-pass defense policy legislation and added the anti-CBDC language in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Politico noted that “few Democrats support the provision, meaning it is likely to get stripped out of the bill by the Senate.”

Senate To Advance Its Crypto Market Structure Bill

In a statement, a spokesperson for House Financial Services Chair French Hill said that “passing both the CLARITY Act and Anti-CBDC bill were key priorities for members of the House.” They added that “by combining both measures and sending them to the Senate, the House continues to advance both priorities.”

According to crypto journalist Eleanor Terret, the broad response among Capitol Hill sources was that the measure “really doesn’t change anything, as the Senate is working on its own bill which includes anti-CBDC language anyway.”

Notably, multiple US lawmakers, including Senator Cynthia Lummis, expect the bill to pass before the end of the month and reach President Donald Trump’s desk by year’s end. Some senators have raised concerns about the status of the upper chamber’s version of the bill, which has not been introduced yet, while House leaders have asked the Senate to pass the CLARITY Act.

“Republican and Democratic senators continue talks on the market structure legislation, which a group of leaders from several major crypto firms is set to meet tomorrow morning with Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable, according to two industry invitees,” Terret reported on Tuesday night.

She noted that the meeting follows “more than a week of industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues.”

crypto, btc, btcusdt, bitcoin

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

For years, people in crypto have been asking the same question: what’s the next Ethereum killer? Some projects have claimed the title, but few have come close to challenging Ethereum’s dominance. Lyno (LYNO), a fresh entrant, is beginning to catch attention in the crypto space. It is choosing its own lane with an AI-driven blockchain […] The post Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CATCH
CATCH$0.032-0.92%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1499+10.30%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01723-0.34%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 14:55
Partager
DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

PANews reported on September 18 that according to official news from DWF Labs, it announced a partnership with MemeCore to support the first L1 project designed specifically for Meme 2.0. The project's token M has risen 20.56% in the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $2.94, up 333% since September.
MemeCore
M$2.74546+13.41%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01445+6.09%
L1
L1$0.007663+0.05%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 15:10
Partager
UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers

UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers

UK’s FCA proposes crypto rules to boost transparency, protect consumers, and balance innovation with regulation; consultation open until 2026. The United Kingdom has taken a new step toward regulating the fast-growing crypto sector. On Wednesday, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) released a consultation paper that sets out how the existing financial rules should apply to […] The post UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Boost
BOOST$0.093+2.58%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01723-0.34%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.86268+3.50%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 15:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers

Best Bitcoin Casinos: 2025’s Top 7 Crypto Casino Platforms

Coinbase Vs. State Regulators: Crypto Exchange Fights Legal Fragmentation