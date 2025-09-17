US, India trade talks advance after 'wonderful' phone call between leaders

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/17 20:05
Union
U$0.013379-18.20%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.5-0.29%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10674+4.83%

U.S. President Donald Trump reported a cordial phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as Washington and New Delhi try to ease friction over tariffs and India’s Russian oil purchases while formal trade talks restart this week.

Trump wrote on TruthSocial on Tuesday that he had a “wonderful” conversation with the Indian leader and wished him a happy birthday. “He is doing a tremendous job,” he added. “Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!”

The timing of the call coincided with the two governments resuming work on a trade pact, which both described as positive, as they seek to repair relations after the president last month raised duties to 50% on Indian exports.

That action doubled the previous 25% import levy on Indian products, a move the administration said responded to India’s trade barriers and also sought to penalize New Delhi for continuing to buy Russian energy.

Modi, in a separate post on X, said India supported Trump’s “initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.”

Unresolved oil dispute may impact future deals

Ukraine and several partner nations argue that energy purchases from Russia by India and China blunt the effect of sanctions meant to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. Indian officials have said they will keep importing Russian crude so long as it remains economically sensible.

The United States and India had earlier targeted completion of a bilateral deal this fall, but talks stalled.

In recent months, Trump has adopted a tougher posture toward New Delhi as he seeks more leverage over its links with Moscow. Modi also said India is “fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights.”

How the two sides will bridge their differences over oil buying is still uncertain as addressed in a Cryptopolitan’s report. In recent weeks, Trump has urged other partners, including the Group of Seven, to step up sanctions on India and China, the largest buyers of Russian energy.

Such measures could make it harder to clinch a trade agreement with New Delhi and could also unsettle a fragile trade truce with Beijing.

Seven‑hour talks pursued trade progress as former trade allies reconnect

On Tuesday, India and the United States said they would intensify efforts to reach an early conclusion of a “mutually beneficial” trade agreement, putting aside recent strains in ties.

According to New Delhi, the announcement followed a seven-hour session at Vanijya Bhawan between the lead negotiators. The U.S. side was headed by Brendan Lynch, assistant U.S. trade representative for South and Central Asia, while India’s team was led by Rajesh Agrawal, special secretary in the commerce department.

“Acknowledging the enduring importance of bilateral trade between India and the U.S., the discussions were positive and forward looking, covering various aspects of the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

This was Lynch’s third trip to India and the first formal session between the negotiating teams since the U.S. administration last month introduced relatively steep duties, a 50% tariff on most Indian goods, alongside a 25% punitive levy tied to New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil.

The meeting also reopened the path to a sixth negotiating round that had been slated for August 25 in New Delhi but was postponed when tensions rose. Neither side set a fresh date. Both described the latest engagement as a stock-taking exercise rather than a formal round, following a pause of about one and a half months.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

"Fed's mouthpiece": Fed Governor Waller continues to maintain his most dovish stance

"Fed's mouthpiece": Fed Governor Waller continues to maintain his most dovish stance

PANews June 20 news, according to Jinshi, "Federal Reserve mouthpiece" Nick Timiraos said that Federal Reserve Governor Waller continues to maintain the most dovish position among his colleagues on the
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0768-10.80%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 21:46
Partager
Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

Forward Industries intends to expand its $1.58 billion in Solana holdings with up to $4 billion in new purchases.Forward Industries intends to expand its $1.58 billion in Solana holdings with up to $4 billion in new purchases. Publicly traded firms…
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002512+2.78%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/17 21:32
Partager
AAVE Poised For Explosive $400 Surge This Week

AAVE Poised For Explosive $400 Surge This Week

Aave (AAVE) is showing signs of a potential short-term rebound as it trades at $299.44, testing the crucial $295–$300 support zone. With a $4.56 billion market cap and a $812.27 million daily volume, the next few sessions could determine whether the asset moves higher toward $400 or dips toward $250. Aave is currently trading at […]
Capverse
CAP$0.15615+2.07%
AaveToken
AAVE$293.68+1.06%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

"Fed's mouthpiece": Fed Governor Waller continues to maintain his most dovish stance

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

AAVE Poised For Explosive $400 Surge This Week

Ripple Explains Stablecoin Approach as Market Surpasses $300 Billion

Singapore’s Web3 Exodus: What’s Next?