US Industrial Production expands 0.1% in August vs. -0.1% expected

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 02:13
NEAR
NEAR$2.701+2.77%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.195+0.42%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.138463+4.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017254-3.01%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02839+1.57%
  • Industrial Production in the US expanded unexpectedly in August.
  • The US Dollar Index stays deep in negative territory near 97.00.

Industrial Production in the United States expanded by 0.1% on a monthly basis in August, the Federal Reserve (Fed) reported on Tuesday. This reading followed the 0.4% contraction recorded in July and came in better than the market expectation for a decrease of 0.1%.

Other details of the report showed that the Manufacturing Output rose 0.2% in this period, while the Capacity Utilization remained unchanged at 77.4%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar (USD) stays under bearish pressure following these data. At the time of press, the USD Index was down 0.42% on the day at 96.93.

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022.
Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/us-industrial-production-expands-01-in-august-vs-01-expected-202509161326

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08891+3.54%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1381+1.09%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26763+0.66%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/17 01:36
Partager
United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

The post United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The United States and the United Kingdom are exploring ways to cooperate on digital asset regulations and adoption. According to people familiar with the matter, who spoke to the Financial Times, the United Kingdom is seeking to close its crypto regulatory gap with the United States to foster mainstream adoption of digital assets. Furthermore, the …
Sidekick
K$0.1587-6.03%
Union
U$0.01642-17.73%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02078+2.76%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/17 02:02
Partager
BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

Volgens Tom Lee, voorzitter van BitMine en een bekende naam in de crypto wereld, kan een eventuele renteverlaging door de Amerikaanse centrale bank een flinke impuls geven aan onder andere Bitcoin en Ethereum. In een gesprek op CNBC voorspelt Lee dat er dan een krachtige koersbeweging aankomt binnen nu en... Het bericht BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,715.74+1.17%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000288+1.76%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.56+0.64%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/17 01:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

Trump Sues New York Times Over $TRUMP Meme Coin – What’s at Stake?

How does war affect Bitcoin? A deep analysis of the five-year price trajectory