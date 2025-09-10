US Job Growth Revised Down; Impact on Crypto Market Analyzed

Key Points: US job growth revised down by 911,000 jobs.

Potential shifts in the Federal Reserve’s interest rate strategy.

Major cryptocurrencies remain stable despite the revision.

On September 9, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a downward revision of up to 911,000 jobs, indicating stagnant employment growth from March 2024 to March 2025.

This revision, due to trade and immigration policies, may impact Federal Reserve decisions, indirectly influencing cryptocurrency markets with potential volatility in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.

US Job Growth Revision Sheds Light on Fed’s Interest Rate Plans

The BLS’s September report confirmed a significant downward revision in job growth, covering the twelve months ending in March 2025. Economists predicted these adjustments due to observed stagnation in employment trends, and the actual revision aligns with those forecasts. The reduction in job numbers will likely not alter the Federal Reserve’s immediate monetary policy. Rather, the Fed is anticipated to continue interest rate cuts, potentially supporting risk asset classes such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Such conditions generally favor lower rate environments.

Responses from economists indicate the revision is not unexpected. Bill Adams, Chief Economist at Comerica Bank, noted, “The labor market will likely look even worse after the release of the preliminary benchmark revision to payrolls on Sept. 9.” No direct changes were noted from key cryptocurrency opinion leaders or industry insiders regarding the revision.

Bitcoin Holds Strong Despite US Employment Revisions

Did you know? The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ employment figures have historically influenced the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policies, which in turn, tend to affect global cryptocurrency market liquidity.

Bitcoin (BTC), with a current trading price of $112,138.92, holds a market cap of approximately $2.23 trillion and dominates 57.34% of the crypto market. Over the past 24 hours, its trading volume reached 41.21 billion, showing a change of 17.80%. Bitcoin’s 90-day price has changed by 2.10%. Data courtesy of CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:10 UTC on September 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Economic analyses suggest potential financial impacts, noting that reduced job growth could pressure the Federal Reserve to maintain low-interest rates, fostering a favorable environment for risk assets. Regulatory outcomes from this adjustment appear limited, with the main focus on labor market trends.