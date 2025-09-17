US judge finds pastor guilty of defrauding investors in $3 million cryptocurrency scam

2025/09/17 13:47
PANews reported on September 17th, according to Decrypt, that the Colorado Securities Regulator announced on Tuesday that a Denver District Court recently convicted Pastor Eli Regalado and his wife of fraud and ordered them to repay $3.39 million to investors. The court found that they violated securities laws by issuing INDXcoin and Sumcoin tokens through their church, illegally raising funds from at least 596 investors. The verdict revealed that the Regalados claimed that "God" instructed them to create, sell, and "seed" INDXcoin. They also formed a "prophetic team" that held multiple weekly conference calls to obtain updates on the token and the exchange. They prayed and provided "divine advice" on key decisions, strengthening their religious promotion framework. However, this did not protect them from scrutiny. Furthermore, they deposited investor funds into their own accounts, spending at least $1.3 million on personal luxury items.

PANews reported on September 17th that Newfire Technology Holdings Limited (1611.HK), Hong Kong's first publicly listed digital asset management platform, and Boyaa Interactive International Limited (0434.HK) announced a strategic partnership to jointly explore opportunities in the Web3 ecosystem. Newfire Technology will provide Boyaa Interactive with a digital asset compliance management program to support the development of its Web3 gaming ecosystem. It is reported that Boyaa Interactive has been deploying its Web3 strategy since 2023, and as of late August 2025, it has held approximately 3,670 bitcoins. Earlier news reported that Boyaa Interactive spent approximately HK$219 million this week to purchase a total of approximately 245 bitcoins .
SMIC begins trials of China's first advanced lithography tools.
PANews reported on June 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the Bitcoin whale @qwatio, known as the "Insider Brother", opened a short position against James Wynn
