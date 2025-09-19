US Lawmakers Demand SEC Transparency in Crypto Listings

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/19 09:10
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017456--%

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-lawmakers-sec-crypto-listings/
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin ETFs Record Strongest Inflows Since July, Push Holdings to New High

Bitcoin ETFs Record Strongest Inflows Since July, Push Holdings to New High

The post Bitcoin ETFs Record Strongest Inflows Since July, Push Holdings to New High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Bitcoin ETPs saw a net inflow of 20,685 BTC last week, driven mostly by U.S. ETFs. The recent uptick in investor risk appetite is driven by rate cut expectations and new crypto IPOs. Despite institutional demand outpacing new Bitcoin supply, realized and implied volatility remain historically low. Bitcoin exchange-traded products globally logged net inflows of 20,685 BTC last week, the strongest weekly intake since July 22, according to digital assets firm K33 Research. The renewed momentum lifted U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs’ combined holdings to 1.32 million BTC, surpassing the previous peak set on July 30. U.S. Bitcoin ETF products contributed nearly 97% of last week’s 20,685 BTC ETP inflows, highlighting the surge in demand ahead of the FOMC meeting.  Bitcoin ETF inflows “tend to be one of the key determinants of Bitcoin’s performance,” André Dragosch, head of research for Europe at Bitwise Investments, told Decrypt, adding that the “percentage share of Bitcoin’s performance explained by changes in ETP flows” has reached a new all-time high. Compared with Ethereum ETF flows, “there appears to be a ‘re-rotation’ from Ethereum back to Bitcoin in terms of investor flows,” Dragosch said, citing their data. “Over the past week, flows into Bitcoin ETFs have surpassed new supply growth by a factor of 8.93 times, a key tailwind for Bitcoin’s recent performance.” ﻿ Analysts at K33 agree, writing that flows have been a key driver of bitcoin’s strength since ETF approvals earlier last year, and the latest surge signals an acceleration in demand that could underpin further price support. In the last 30 days, investors accumulated roughly 22,853 BTC via various products, outpacing the new supply of 14,056 BTC. This rising risk appetite for Bitcoin has supported the recent recovery, Bitwise noted in its Monday report. Fidelity’s FBTC product accounted for a substantial…
1
1$0.013422+330.60%
Union
U$0.015148+8.10%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,935.86-0.69%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:19
Partager
XRP is Thailand’s top performing asset, Shanghai dumps FIL: Asia Express

XRP is Thailand’s top performing asset, Shanghai dumps FIL: Asia Express

XRP has the highest returns of any asset class in Thailand so far this year, Shanghai court sells seized Filecoin, and more: Asia Express. XRP delivered the strongest returns among all major asset classes in Thailand, soaring 390% year-on-year in August, according to the Thai Securities and Exchange Commissions latest digital asset market report.The XRP token has now topped the SECs performance rankings for nine consecutive months, outpacing gold, equities and other benchmarks listed in the regulators database. Solana was the last asset other than XRP to top Thailands chart. Bitcoin and Ethereum rounded out the top three performers in August.Thailands cryptocurrency market continues to expand. Monthly trading volume rose 2.05% to 299.4 billion baht (about US$8.2 billion), while the number of active accounts increased 8.44% to 230,000. Retail investors made up the largest share of trading at 42%, followed by institutional investors (21%), juristic persons (18%) and foreign investors (16%).Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.08839+1.76%
XRP
XRP$3.0483-1.93%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01407-3.03%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 06:39
Partager
This Altcoin Could 1000x By 2026

This Altcoin Could 1000x By 2026

The post This Altcoin Could 1000x By 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC has approved a framework for the streamlined adoption of digital asset products in the United States on Wednesday, allowing exchanges to list and trade commodity-based trust shares without requiring a rule change to be filed first. This marks a significant milestone, opening the door for a surge in spot altcoin ETFs in the coming months. As a result, anticipation is building around institutional liquidity flows to the altcoin market – but which projects could perform the best?  Many analysts are betting on Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) as a potential 1000x opportunity. It has not yet launched on exchanges, so it’s not immediately eligible for a spot ETF like some of the larger altcoins. That said, its use case positions it at the forefront of blockchain innovation, which signals huge potential for price gains as institutional capital rotates through the altcoin market. The project is developing the world’s first ZK-rollup-powered Bitcoin Layer 2 blockchain, addressing Bitcoin’s key issues of slow speeds and limited functionality while maintaining its renowned characteristics of security and immutability. SEC Approves Generic ETF Listing Standards The SEC has approved a proposed 19b-4 rule change from Cboe’s BZX exchange, Nasdaq, and NYSE Arca to standardize listing requirements for crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) and streamline the process for public trading. According to Bloomberg ETF expert James Seyffart, this move paves the way for a “wave of spot crypto ETP launches in the coming weeks and months.” WOW. The SEC has approved Generic Listing Standards for “Commodity Based Trust Shares” aka includes crypto ETPs. This is the crypto ETP framework we’ve been waiting for. Get ready for a wave of spot crypto ETP launches in coming weeks and months. pic.twitter.com/xDKCuj41mc — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) September 17, 2025 Under the new listing standards, commodities must meet one of three conditions…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195904-1.67%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31089-1.75%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000503-0.86%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin ETFs Record Strongest Inflows Since July, Push Holdings to New High

XRP is Thailand’s top performing asset, Shanghai dumps FIL: Asia Express

This Altcoin Could 1000x By 2026

US Crypto Stocks Rally Amid Broader Market Optimism

Vitalik Buterin Justifies 45-Day Unstaking Queue as Vital to Ethereum’s Defense