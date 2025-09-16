US lawmakers join crypto executives including Strategy Ventures in advancing the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act

PANews reported on September 16th that according to The Block, cryptocurrency supporters, including Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor and Marathon Digital Holdings CEO Fred Thiel, gathered in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday to promote legislation that could allow the United States to purchase one million Bitcoins. On Tuesday morning, more than a dozen cryptocurrency supporters will participate in a roundtable hosted by Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis and Representative Nick Begich, co-sponsors of the bill to establish a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Hailey Miller of the DPN, an affiliate of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, stated that cryptocurrency supporters hope the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve will remain a priority in Washington. She stated that there has been significant progress in the digital asset sector, and while there is still work to be done on the fall agenda, the current goal is to ensure that the Bitcoin Act and the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve remain priorities. The bill has been referred to two committees, but no hearings have been scheduled. Miller expects the meeting to discuss next steps for the bill and to build bipartisan support. DPN will also share briefing documents, calling it an opportunity for "bipartisan cooperation."