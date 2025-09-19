US lawmakers question SEC over Tron IPO, urge investigation into Justin Sun

PANews reported on September 19th that, according to Cointelegraph, two U.S. congressmen sent a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), demanding answers regarding issues affecting how crypto companies list on U.S. exchanges. In their letter, Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative Sean Casten questioned the timing of the SEC's abandonment of its enforcement case against Tron founder Justin Sun. Sun was indicted in 2023 for allegedly issuing unregistered securities, but the SEC applied for a stay of the case the month after former chairman Gary Gensler resigned. The congressmen believe Sun's "significant investments" in cryptocurrency projects controlled by the Trump family, such as World Liberty Financial and the meme coin TRUMP, could influence the case's trajectory. Furthermore, they questioned Tron's July listing on the Nasdaq via a reverse merger, citing financial and national security risks. They urged the SEC to ensure that Tron meets the strict standards for listing on U.S. exchanges and questioned whether the SEC can "protect the American public" through the settlement agreement. This letter could trigger broader scrutiny of similar listings by other foreign crypto companies.