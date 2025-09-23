A group of US lawmakers, led by House Committee on Financial Services Chairman French Hill, have reached out to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins to express their support for Executive Order 14330, which seeks to democratize access to crypto assets for 401(k) investors. Crypto Inclusion In Retirement Savings In a letter addressed […]A group of US lawmakers, led by House Committee on Financial Services Chairman French Hill, have reached out to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins to express their support for Executive Order 14330, which seeks to democratize access to crypto assets for 401(k) investors. Crypto Inclusion In Retirement Savings In a letter addressed […]

US Lawmakers Urge SEC To Allow Crypto Investments In 401(k) Plans

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/23 03:48
Sidekick
K$0.1675-6.10%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.009425-16.16%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.33+2.29%

A group of US lawmakers, led by House Committee on Financial Services Chairman French Hill, have reached out to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins to express their support for Executive Order 14330, which seeks to democratize access to crypto assets for 401(k) investors.

Crypto Inclusion In Retirement Savings

In a letter addressed to Chairman Atkins, the lawmakers highlighted the executive order’s potential to enhance retirement savings for “millions of Americans.”

They emphasized the importance of enabling access to alternative investments such as crypto, which could improve net risk-adjusted returns for retirement accounts when deemed appropriate by plan fiduciaries. 

The letter calls for the SEC to collaborate with the Department of Labor to revise existing regulations and guidance, ensuring that these investment opportunities become accessible to a broader range of investors.

New Bipartisan Push

The lawmakers also pointed out that the executive order includes directives for the SEC to facilitate access to alternative assets specifically within participant-directed defined contribution retirement savings plans. They noted that this could involve reassessing the criteria for accredited investors and qualified purchasers.

The bipartisan group encouraged the SEC to act promptly in assisting the Secretary of Labor with necessary regulatory revisions. They also urged the SEC to consider bipartisan legislation currently advancing in Congress that focuses on the definition of accredited investors. 

Their hope is that these efforts will benefit the roughly 90 million Americans who are currently unable to invest in crypto and alternative assets, thereby helping them secure a “dignified and comfortable retirement.”

Crypto

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today. XRP burn rate has plummeted. Shiba Inu faces double trouble. Dogecoin has created death cross.
CROSS
CROSS$0.23728-10.98%
XRP
XRP$2.8464-4.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003371-6.12%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:31
Partager
Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-rate-cuts-impact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017195-3.65%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:40
Partager
Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

The Federal Reserve has followed through with its widely expected decision, cutting rates by 25 basis points and leaving the door open for more cuts. The Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated decision came on Wednesday, September 17. The Federal Open Market…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08545-3.29%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.7632-21.05%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

US and UK Launch Joint Task Force to Explore Crypto Regulation

Smart investors earn $6,875 daily on ProfitableMining, the leading cloud mining platform.