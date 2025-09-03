US manufacturing suffer sixth straight month of recession as tariffs bite

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 07:04
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.426+2.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09891+0.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017336+5.59%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002773-2.18%
MAY
MAY$0.04261+0.30%

The U.S. manufacturing industry reportedly contracted again in August, the sixth time in a row it has happened this year. 

This comes as factories struggle with the fallout from Trump’s import tariffs, which have affected the current business environment so much, some manufacturers are reminded of the Great Recession.

Trump’s import tariffs may be doing more harm than good

According to a survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), some manufacturers have been complaining about how the sweeping import duties were making it harder to manufacture goods in the United States.

Trump’s trade policy has raised the nation’s average tariff rate to the highest in a century. However, the president has defended it, calling it necessary to revive a long-declining U.S. industrial base.

The base is still in decline, and government data has shown that spending on the construction of factories actually dropped in July, down 6.7% from a year ago. Also, last Friday, a U.S. appeals court ruled that most of Trump’s tariffs were illegal, contributing to the uncertainty businesses feel.

“I continue to see the broad economy generally and the manufacturing sector in particular as in a holding pattern until tariff-related uncertainty recedes,” said Stephen Stanley, chief U.S. economist at Santander U.S. Capital Markets.

Some of the industries that have been most affected by the fallout from the tariffs include makers of paper products, machinery, electrical equipment, appliances, and components, as well as computer and electronic products.

Some makers of transportation equipment have even compared the current conditions to the 2007-09 recession. They attribute the lack of activity to “current tariff policy and the uncertainty it has created.”

The sentiment was seconded by some electrical equipment, appliances, and components producers who complained that ”made in the USA” has become even more difficult due to tariffs on many components.

Manufacturers of computer and electronic products have blamed the tariffs for wreaking havoc on planning and scheduling activities, saying that “plans to bring production back into (the) U.S. are impacted by higher material costs, making it more difficult to justify the return.”

Meanwhile, food, beverage, and tobacco products manufacturers have warned that everything made of organic sugar was “about to get significantly more expensive” thanks to a 50% tariff on imports from Brazil and the elimination of the specialty sugar quota.

The U.S. manufacturing industry is particularly susceptible to tariff fallouts

President Trump’s far-reaching tariff policy has already affected the world and attracted deep and often contradictory economic consequences for the United States.

It is possible for some U.S. industries to indeed experience a revival as a result of the policies, as their products become more competitive in domestic markets compared to tariffed imports. However, nobody can tell if the potential benefits will outweigh the costs of tariffs, not only for consumers who now have to deal with higher prices but also for U.S. workers themselves.

Analysts have found that U.S. manufacturing industries are more exposed to tariffs on intermediate inputs compared to other U.S. industries. This undermines a key Trump administration argument about tariff effectiveness.

Of the top 25 subsectors of the U.S. economy that are most affected by tariffs, 19 are in manufacturing. Other industries relatively vulnerable to tariffs include construction, mining and energy production, and repair and maintenance.

In 2024, more than 23 million people were employed in these more exposed industries, but with the current trends, they could face wage stagnation or even job losses as their employers seek to pass down the costs of tariffs onto workers.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/us-manufacturing-sixth-month-of-recession/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Price Could Surge to $150K After Two Major Whales Exit

Bitcoin Price Could Surge to $150K After Two Major Whales Exit

Nakamoto CEO David Bailey has shared his perspective on Bitcoin’s recent price action, causing interesting debates among many traders and investors in the crypto space. According to him, two whales are the sole reason for Bitcoin’s price stagnancy. Basically, he said that once these major players finish offloading their positions, the path could be open […]
Major
MAJOR$0.15269+2.35%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1511+2.16%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/03 08:02
Partager
pump.fun Launches "Project Ascend" Update, Introducing Dynamic Fees V1

pump.fun Launches "Project Ascend" Update, Introducing Dynamic Fees V1

PANews reported on September 3rd that pump.fun announced the launch of "Project Ascend," an update aimed at improving the sustainability of its token and strengthening its engagement with the community. These updates include: 1. a 10x increase in creator earnings through a dynamic fee mechanism; 2. a 10x increase in the processing speed of CTO creator fee applications. pump.fun explained that Dynamic Fees V1 is a new tiered creator fee structure designed specifically for PumpSwap. Creator fees are tiered by market capitalization, meaning higher token market capitalization results in lower creator fees.
FUNToken
FUN$0.0094-0.69%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01261+5.08%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003885+9.19%
Partager
PANews2025/09/03 08:13
Partager
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $1.02 billion last week, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $1.23 billion

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $1.02 billion last week, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $1.23 billion

PANews reported on June 23 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net outflow of US$1.02 billion last week (June 16 to June 20, Eastern Time). The
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1208+60.63%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009694-0.92%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 11:59
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Price Could Surge to $150K After Two Major Whales Exit

pump.fun Launches "Project Ascend" Update, Introducing Dynamic Fees V1

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $1.02 billion last week, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $1.23 billion

Starknet Mainnet’s Triumphant Recovery: Operations Resume Seamlessly

Trump Death Rumors Sparked a Crypto Betting Frenzy