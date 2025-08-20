US media: Zuckerberg plans to restructure Meta's artificial intelligence business again

PANews reported on August 20 that according to the New York Times, Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms (META.O), has been restructuring the company's artificial intelligence business over the past few months. Now he plans to take further action, which may exacerbate the internal turmoil in the technology business. According to two people familiar with the matter, on Tuesday, Meta is expected to announce that its artificial intelligence department - Meta Super Intelligence Lab - will be divided into four groups. One will focus on artificial intelligence research; one will focus on a potentially powerful artificial intelligence called "super intelligence"; another will be responsible for products; and another will be responsible for infrastructure such as data centers and other artificial intelligence hardware. People familiar with the matter said that these moves are aimed at better organizing Meta so that it can develop artificial intelligence products more quickly to compete with other companies. People familiar with the matter also said that some artificial intelligence executives are expected to leave. Meta is also considering an overall reduction in the size of the artificial intelligence department, which may include layoffs or transferring employees to other parts of the company, as the department has grown to thousands of people in recent years. However, discussions are still ongoing and no final decision has been made.