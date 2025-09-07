US Plans Curbs on Chinese Drones, Heavy Vehicles Over Security Risks

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/07 01:34
Union
U$0.009-11.85%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.328-0.23%
Comedian
BAN$0.09892+0.89%

TLDRs;

  • The Trump administration plans to restrict or ban Chinese drones and heavy vehicles over national security risks.
  • Commerce Department rules, expected in September, follow earlier executive orders targeting Chinese tech supply chains.
  • DJI and Autel dominate nearly 90% of U.S. drone sales, raising espionage and infrastructure security concerns.
  • Businesses face higher costs and supply disruptions, but U.S. firms may gain new opportunities in drone and vehicle markets.

The Trump administration is preparing sweeping new restrictions on Chinese drones and heavy vehicles, citing growing national security risks tied to foreign-controlled technology.

According to the Commerce Department, the rules, expected as early as this month, could ban or sharply limit imports of drones and vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds from China and other countries deemed adversaries.

The announcement marks the latest move in Washington’s broader strategy to reduce reliance on Chinese technology and secure U.S. supply chains.

While details of the new measures remain unclear, the initiative follows a series of executive orders issued in June aimed at tightening procurement rules, limiting Chinese drone access to critical infrastructure, and boosting American alternatives.

Executive Orders Expand Screening and Countermeasures

In June, President Donald Trump signed two executive orders designed to curb Beijing’s influence over the U.S. drone market. One directive tasked the Federal Acquisition Security Council with creating a Covered Foreign Entity List, effectively barring federal agencies and contractors from purchasing drones tied to foreign governments.

The orders also directed the Commerce Department to expand trade-related investigations and draft regulations to secure supply chains. Meanwhile, the Departments of Commerce and Defense, along with U.S. export agencies, were instructed to promote American drone exports through loans, regulatory reforms, and broader market access.

A second order focused on domestic airspace security, mandating that the Federal Aviation Administration develop new rules to restrict drone flights over sensitive sites such as airports, pipelines, and federal facilities. It also provided federal funding for local governments to buy drone detection and tracking technology, citing the increasing risks of espionage and foreign surveillance.

Chinese Dominance Sparks Security Warnings

Chinese firms dominate the global drone supply chain, with Da-Jiang Innovations (DJI) and Autel Robotics controlling nearly 90% of the U.S. commercial drone market. Industry analysts warn that this level of dependence allows Beijing to leverage its position for both economic and strategic gains.

U.S. officials have raised alarms that Chinese drones could collect sensitive data over American infrastructure, ranging from energy pipelines to military bases, and feed it back to Beijing. Past incidents of Chinese nationals conducting unauthorized drone flights over restricted areas have only intensified these fears.

China has also shown a willingness to weaponize its dominance. For instance, Beijing previously cut off key drone components to U.S. manufacturer Skydio after it supplied equipment to Taiwan’s National Fire Agency.

Tariffs, Market Shifts Likely Ahead

The Commerce Department’s pending rules may add tariffs or outright bans on Chinese drones and heavy vehicles. While these measures could protect sensitive industries, they are also likely to disrupt U.S. businesses that depend heavily on low-cost imports. DJI alone accounts for more than half of all U.S. commercial drone sales, meaning industries from real estate to agriculture could face price hikes and supply shortages.

On the automotive side, earlier restrictions targeting Chinese cars and trucks are set to take effect in late 2026. Analysts expect the new measures on medium- and heavy-duty vehicles to accelerate that timeline, forcing fleet operators and logistics firms to diversify suppliers sooner than anticipated.

The administration argues that these sacrifices are necessary to bolster national security and strengthen domestic manufacturing. By curbing Chinese imports, Washington hopes to create space for American drone companies to compete in a market long dominated by foreign rivals.

 

The post US Plans Curbs on Chinese Drones, Heavy Vehicles Over Security Risks appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tron Price Surge, Solana Price Drop, and BlockDAG’s $400M Presale: Which Is the Best Crypto for the Future?

Tron Price Surge, Solana Price Drop, and BlockDAG’s $400M Presale: Which Is the Best Crypto for the Future?

The crypto market is full of noise, but the latest shifts in Tron (TRX), Solana (SOL), and BlockDAG (BDAG) highlight three very different stories investors can’t ignore. Tron’s 60% fee cut has triggered a short-term TRX price surge, with daily active addresses hitting 2.5 million and trading volumes jumping 40%. Meanwhile, Solana’s traders dropped 90%,
Threshold
T$0.01576-1.50%
Solana
SOL$200.19-2.51%
Tron
TRX$0.3267-1.65%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/07 00:00
Partager
The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

PANews reported on June 19 that the Ministry of Public Security website released the "20 Anti-Fraud Keywords for Public Security Organs", which pointed out that the Criminal Investigation Bureau of
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0956-14.71%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1044+0.72%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 16:35
Partager
Dogecoin Has No New Token: Key Clarification Made for Community

Dogecoin Has No New Token: Key Clarification Made for Community

Dogecoin team makes key clarification for DOGE community amid treasury launch
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01251-1.10%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21389-1.26%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/06 23:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tron Price Surge, Solana Price Drop, and BlockDAG’s $400M Presale: Which Is the Best Crypto for the Future?

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

Dogecoin Has No New Token: Key Clarification Made for Community

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?