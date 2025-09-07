US Plans Curbs on Chinese Drones, Heavy Vehicles Over Security Risks

TLDRs;

The Trump administration plans to restrict or ban Chinese drones and heavy vehicles over national security risks.

Commerce Department rules, expected in September, follow earlier executive orders targeting Chinese tech supply chains.

DJI and Autel dominate nearly 90% of U.S. drone sales, raising espionage and infrastructure security concerns.

Businesses face higher costs and supply disruptions, but U.S. firms may gain new opportunities in drone and vehicle markets.

The Trump administration is preparing sweeping new restrictions on Chinese drones and heavy vehicles, citing growing national security risks tied to foreign-controlled technology.

According to the Commerce Department, the rules, expected as early as this month, could ban or sharply limit imports of drones and vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds from China and other countries deemed adversaries.

The announcement marks the latest move in Washington’s broader strategy to reduce reliance on Chinese technology and secure U.S. supply chains.

While details of the new measures remain unclear, the initiative follows a series of executive orders issued in June aimed at tightening procurement rules, limiting Chinese drone access to critical infrastructure, and boosting American alternatives.

Executive Orders Expand Screening and Countermeasures

In June, President Donald Trump signed two executive orders designed to curb Beijing’s influence over the U.S. drone market. One directive tasked the Federal Acquisition Security Council with creating a Covered Foreign Entity List, effectively barring federal agencies and contractors from purchasing drones tied to foreign governments.

The orders also directed the Commerce Department to expand trade-related investigations and draft regulations to secure supply chains. Meanwhile, the Departments of Commerce and Defense, along with U.S. export agencies, were instructed to promote American drone exports through loans, regulatory reforms, and broader market access.

A second order focused on domestic airspace security, mandating that the Federal Aviation Administration develop new rules to restrict drone flights over sensitive sites such as airports, pipelines, and federal facilities. It also provided federal funding for local governments to buy drone detection and tracking technology, citing the increasing risks of espionage and foreign surveillance.

Chinese Dominance Sparks Security Warnings

Chinese firms dominate the global drone supply chain, with Da-Jiang Innovations (DJI) and Autel Robotics controlling nearly 90% of the U.S. commercial drone market. Industry analysts warn that this level of dependence allows Beijing to leverage its position for both economic and strategic gains.

U.S. officials have raised alarms that Chinese drones could collect sensitive data over American infrastructure, ranging from energy pipelines to military bases, and feed it back to Beijing. Past incidents of Chinese nationals conducting unauthorized drone flights over restricted areas have only intensified these fears.

China has also shown a willingness to weaponize its dominance. For instance, Beijing previously cut off key drone components to U.S. manufacturer Skydio after it supplied equipment to Taiwan’s National Fire Agency.

Tariffs, Market Shifts Likely Ahead

The Commerce Department’s pending rules may add tariffs or outright bans on Chinese drones and heavy vehicles. While these measures could protect sensitive industries, they are also likely to disrupt U.S. businesses that depend heavily on low-cost imports. DJI alone accounts for more than half of all U.S. commercial drone sales, meaning industries from real estate to agriculture could face price hikes and supply shortages.

On the automotive side, earlier restrictions targeting Chinese cars and trucks are set to take effect in late 2026. Analysts expect the new measures on medium- and heavy-duty vehicles to accelerate that timeline, forcing fleet operators and logistics firms to diversify suppliers sooner than anticipated.

The administration argues that these sacrifices are necessary to bolster national security and strengthen domestic manufacturing. By curbing Chinese imports, Washington hopes to create space for American drone companies to compete in a market long dominated by foreign rivals.

