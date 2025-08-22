US Policy Group Says China Is Scared of USD Stablecoins

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 11:37
Echo
ECHO$0.02344-6.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021441-3.72%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01829-14.33%
MAY
MAY$0.0467-1.76%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03934-1.27%

The Council on Foreign Relations warns that USD stablecoins could reshape global finance and weaken Beijing’s control.

China is preparing to counter with tightly monitored digital money designed to reinforce, not reduce, state authority.

USD Stablecoins and US Policy

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a prominent US think tank on diplomacy and international politics, has raised alarms about stablecoin geopolitics. In a recent article, CFR scholar Zongyuan Zoe Liu argued that Washington’s new GENIUS Act transforms dollar-backed tokens into credible, regulated money.

With banks guaranteeing one-to-one redemption, stablecoins could soon sit alongside deposits and commercial paper as cash equivalents.

CFT notes that this credibility could drive explosive growth. Estimates suggest up to $1.75 trillion in stablecoins may circulate within three years. Meanwhile, the effects would reverberate far beyond crypto, strengthening the dollar’s global dominance.

Beijing’s Growing Anxiety

For Beijing, this shift is deeply unsettling. Stablecoins combine the liquidity of dollars with the portability of blockchain, bypassing conventional capital controls. Therefore, that undermines one of the Communist Party’s main economic and political power levers.

Export-oriented firms might eagerly adopt stablecoins to cut transaction costs. Notably, dollar tokens could be used daily, edging out the renminbi in key markets. CFR calls this risk “existential” for Chinese monetary sovereignty.

Chinese researchers echo the concern. Even state media have warned that dollar stablecoins could lock in US financial supremacy, undercutting years of Beijing’s effort to build renminbi-based alternatives.

Controlled Experiments Ahead

China’s record shows a preference for harnessing blockchain under tight state oversight. The central bank launched the e-CNY to preempt private tokens, but adoption has been sluggish. Alipay and WeChat Pay still dominate China’s digital payments.

Hong Kong has become a laboratory. New rules permit licensed issuers to launch fiat-backed stablecoins, including offshore renminbi versions. Such tokens allow controlled experimentation without loosening mainland capital restrictions.

Future renminbi stablecoins are expected to be programmable and fully traceable. This may help with anti–money laundering and expand financial surveillance. CFR concludes that Beijing will use stablecoins to encode state control, not dilute it.

The post US Policy Group Says China Is Scared of USD Stablecoins appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/us-policy-group-says-china-is-scared-of-usd-stablecoins/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Harvard econoom: &#8216;Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin&#8217;

Harvard econoom: &#8216;Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin&#8217;

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram &nbsp; In 2018 voorspelde Harvard professor en voormalig IMF hoofdeconoom Kenneth Rogoff dat Bitcoin binnen tien jaar eerder richting $100 zou gaan dan ooit de grens van $100.000 te doorbreken. Zeven jaar later moet hij die woorden inslikken: de Bitcoin koers is daar inmiddels al ruim bovenuit gestegen. Een inschattingsfout Rogoff blikte deze week terug op zijn eerdere uitspraken en gaf toe dat hij de ontwikkeling van Bitcoin zwaar heeft onderschat. Volgens hem was hij “te optimistisch dat de VS op korte termijn redelijke regelgeving zou invoeren” en ging hij ervan uit dat streng beleid Bitcoin zou inperken. In werkelijkheid gebeurde het tegenovergestelde. Bitcoin vond wereldwijd een stevige plek in zowel de legitieme economie als de schimmige randen ervan. Rogoff erkent dat hij de rol van BTC in de naar schatting $20 biljoen grote ondergrondse wereldeconomie te laag had ingeschat.&nbsp; “Die vraag legt een prijsbodem onder Bitcoin.” Regulering en belangenverstrengeling Rogoff is in zijn reflectie ook kritisch richting toezichthouders. Hij wijst op een “obvious conflict of interest”: regelgevers die zelf honderden miljoenen of zelfs miljarden aan crypto bezitten, terwijl ze tegelijkertijd verantwoordelijk zijn voor beleid. Dit gebrek aan onafhankelijkheid zou volgens hem hebben bijgedragen aan het feit dat Bitcoin de ruimte kreeg om harder te groeien dan hij had verwacht. Welke crypto gaat stijgen?Check onze gids over de crypto die volgens ons snel kan gaan stijgen! Elke crypto investeerder zoekt naar de volgende munt die in waarde kan exploderen. Geopolitieke spanningen en economische onzekerheden hebben vaak een positief effect op de markt. Tegelijkertijd bereikt Ethereum met $270 miljard een nieuwe all-time high in tokenized assets, en waarschuwen analisten voor bubbels. Maar welke crypto gaat stijgen? In dit artikel bekijken experts welke… <a class="more-link" href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl/nieuws/harvard-econoom-ik-had-het-compleet-mis-over-bitcoin">Continue reading <span class="screen-reader-text">Harvard econoom: ‘Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin’</span></a> document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Van $10.000 naar $113.000 Toen Rogoff zijn voorspelling deed in maart 2018, stond de prijs van Bitcoin nog onder de $10.000. Inmiddels is de koers meer dan tien keer zo hoog. In zijn nieuwe boek Our Dollar, Your Problem bespreekt hij hoe Bitcoin niet alleen een speculatief actief is, maar ook functioneert als alternatief transactiemiddel buiten het officiële financiële systeem. NEW on #Capitalisnt: @Harvard professor @krogoff joins @zingales and @bethanymac12 to discuss his new book “Our Dollar, Your Problem” (@yalepress) and why the dollar’s shifting dominance matters not only for the US, but for the rest of the world’s payment network. Listen now:… pic.twitter.com/dFF5SGGkZQ — Stigler Center (@StiglerCenter) July 24, 2025 Betekenis voor de toekomst De erkenning van een gerenommeerde econoom als Rogoff laat zien hoe groot de kloof is tussen de verwachtingen van traditionele financiële experts en de realiteit van Bitcoin’s adoptie. Zijn eerdere scepsis sluit aan bij een lange lijst van economen en beleidsmakers die Bitcoin door de jaren heen “een bubbel” of “waardeloos” noemden. Dat hij nu toegeeft ernaast te hebben gezeten, geeft de voortdurende discussie over Bitcoin als serieuze assetklasse extra gewicht. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. <p>Het bericht <a href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl/nieuws/harvard-econoom-ik-had-het-compleet-mis-over-bitcoin">Harvard econoom: ‘Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin’</a> is geschreven door <a href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl/author/gijs-smit">Gijs Smit</a> en verscheen als eerst op <a href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl">Bitcoinmagazine.nl</a>.</p>
Bitcoin
BTC$113,118-0.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10115-1.28%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.21%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 12:31
Partager
Ethena Surpasses $500M Revenue as Synthetic Stablecoins Surge in Market Share

Ethena Surpasses $500M Revenue as Synthetic Stablecoins Surge in Market Share

The synthetic stablecoin sector is accelerating as Ethena Labs announced its Ethena protocol has surpassed $500 million in cumulative revenue, marking a major milestone in the digital asset landscape. According to a statement shared on X by Ethena Labs on Thursday, weekly protocol revenue reached $13.4 million, while the circulating supply of Ethena USDe (USDe) […]
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0007-0.01%
Major
MAJOR$0.17255+8.35%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 11:44
Partager
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday, turning to net inflow after four consecutive days of outflows.

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday, turning to net inflow after four consecutive days of outflows.

<p><img src="https://image.panewslab.com/upload/img/bot111.jpg" /></p><p>PANews reported on August 22nd that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday (August 21st, US Eastern Time). The Blackrock ETF (ETHA) saw the largest single-day net inflow, with $234 million, bringing ETHA's total historical net inflow to $12.047 billion. The second largest single-day net inflow was the Fidelity ETF (FETH), with a net inflow of $28.5283 million, bringing FETH's total historical net inflow to $2.538 billion.</p><p> As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$26.551 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.18%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.089 billion.</p>
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.002107--%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00132+10.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021446-3.71%
Partager
PANews2025/08/22 11:50
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Harvard econoom: &#8216;Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin&#8217;

Ethena Surpasses $500M Revenue as Synthetic Stablecoins Surge in Market Share

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday, turning to net inflow after four consecutive days of outflows.

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

The U.S. CFTC launches a new round of crypto asset regulatory measures