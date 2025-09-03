US regulators clarify rules for spot crypto trading

In a joint statement, the SEC and CFTC said existing law does not block regulated exchanges from listing spot crypto products.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a joint staff statement on Tuesday announcing a coordinated effort to oversee and enable spot crypto trading in the United States.

The agencies clarified that existing law does not prevent regulated US or foreign exchanges, including national securities exchanges (NSEs), designated contract markets (DCMs) and foreign boards of trade (FBOTs) from listing spot crypto products, including those with leverage and margin features.

The move follows the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets recommendations, which urged regulators to provide clarity and keep blockchain innovation within the United States.

