According to Hex Trust CEO Alessio Quaglini, clarity in the US regulation will open the next wave of Bitcoin. Banks that will lead adoption all over the world. The next world surge of Bitcoin is about to take place in the U.S. According to Alessio Quaglini, the CEO and Co-founder of Hex Trust, one of […] The post US Regulatory Clarity to Spark Bitcoin Boom, Says Hex Trust CEO appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.According to Hex Trust CEO Alessio Quaglini, clarity in the US regulation will open the next wave of Bitcoin. Banks that will lead adoption all over the world. The next world surge of Bitcoin is about to take place in the U.S. According to Alessio Quaglini, the CEO and Co-founder of Hex Trust, one of […] The post US Regulatory Clarity to Spark Bitcoin Boom, Says Hex Trust CEO appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

US Regulatory Clarity to Spark Bitcoin Boom, Says Hex Trust CEO

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/22 17:30
Union
U$0.011115-13.21%
Boom
BOOM$0.008288-4.15%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004742-8.86%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01934+8.22%
Overtake
TAKE$0.18645-3.73%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.017181-4.55%

According to Hex Trust CEO Alessio Quaglini, clarity in the US regulation will open the next wave of Bitcoin. Banks that will lead adoption all over the world.

The next world surge of Bitcoin is about to take place in the U.S. According to Alessio Quaglini, the CEO and Co-founder of Hex Trust, one of the largest digital asset custodians, the key to this is stricter regulations.

According to Quaglini, Bitcoin custody will be offered by all banks in the U.S. in a few months. 

He believes that soon banks will start offering Bitcoin deposits, trading, and structured products. It is the point at which actual adoption will begin.

According to Quaglini, digital assets have been tested by the world banks, but they have not launched services. The delay has been ambiguous American policies. 

The bottleneck is regulation, he said. The new openness by Washington is an indication of a breakthrough.

He has observed that the perception of Bitcoin is already good. The last component has always been a formal regulatory approval that the banks have to be wholly committed to.

Stablecoins may overturn Traditional Systems.

The CEO of Hex Trust also emphasized the disruptive nature of stablecoins. He says that the stablecoins will destabilize cross-border payments as they will substitute the old SWIFT system. Quaglini called them stablecoins, programmable money.

They provide a quicker, less expensive method of transferring money abroad. This will affect the money transfer giants such as Western Union.

Rise and Market Position of Hex Trust.

Hex Trust was established in 2018 and caters to institutions as a custodian, staker, trader, and lender. It has Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, and European licenses. 

The company estimates revenue of 20 million dollars by the year 2025, with hundreds of millions, and finally an IPO.

Quaglini also sees Hex Trust as the J.P. Morgan of crypto in Asia. The company has raised seed capital for more than 200 employees and one million subscribers.

Ushering in an institutional change leads to long-term growth.

Quaglini, who was a former banker, became a first-time Bitcoin buyer in 2014. He observes that the current market has changed hands of early holders into institutional players such as asset managers and banks.

These, he added, are players who hoard, such as central banks hoarding gold. As soon as the American banks migrate, the rest of the world will follow, and Bitcoin will become mainstream.

This observation is insightful since counterparts such as Coinbase and Galaxy Digital are under pressure to diversify due to the volatility in the trading industry. 

To prevent such swings, Hex Trust has bent its efforts towards institutional and custody services.

Overall, the U.S regulatory environment is the bellwether of the world. Certainly, there will be a wide institutional adoption and lead to the next wave of Bitcoin.

 

The post US Regulatory Clarity to Spark Bitcoin Boom, Says Hex Trust CEO appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap

The Dogecoin price reaching $1 is slowly becoming a distant dream; can a memecoin be valued as much? With utility-backed altcoins having actual use cases besides being a store of value, experts suggest buying the Cardano coin and Digitap ($TAP). $TAP, underpriced at $0.012 in the first presale round, is a top crypto to buy […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
1
1$0.00742-23.92%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.376-1.31%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001485-16.00%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/22 18:00
Partager
MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details

MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details

MetaMask's mUSD stablecoin has seen its circulating supply jump from 15 million to 65 million within 7 days. The post MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/22 18:32
Partager
Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

The post Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock ETH Deposit: Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime Skip to content Home Crypto News BlackRock ETH Deposit: Unveiling Strategic Moves on Coinbase Prime Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/blackrock-eth-deposit-coinbase-2/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017374-0.20%
Ethereum
ETH$4,183.1-6.31%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap

MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details

Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

XRP Price Targets $3.3 Breakout After Support Retest and Adoption

Why Investors Recognize BullZilla as the Best Crypto Presale Now While Chainlink and WLFI Expand DeFi Solutions