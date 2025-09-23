TLDRs; The U.S. will not take equity or a golden share in TikTok’s American operations under the new deal. A majority-American board will govern TikTok US, with ByteDance keeping less than a 20% minority stake. Oracle will monitor TikTok’s algorithm and data flows to safeguard U.S. national security concerns. Trump extended TikTok’s divest-or-ban deadline by [...] The post US Rejects Golden Share in TikTok Deal, Board to Stay Private appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDRs; The U.S. will not take equity or a golden share in TikTok’s American operations under the new deal. A majority-American board will govern TikTok US, with ByteDance keeping less than a 20% minority stake. Oracle will monitor TikTok’s algorithm and data flows to safeguard U.S. national security concerns. Trump extended TikTok’s divest-or-ban deadline by [...] The post US Rejects Golden Share in TikTok Deal, Board to Stay Private appeared first on CoinCentral.

US Rejects Golden Share in TikTok Deal, Board to Stay Private

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/23 22:42
Union
U$0.010676-4.37%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.671+0.72%
Overtake
TAKE$0.18696-0.05%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001659+2.09%
Comedian
BAN$0.06559-2.95%

TLDRs;

  • The U.S. will not take equity or a golden share in TikTok’s American operations under the new deal.
  • A majority-American board will govern TikTok US, with ByteDance keeping less than a 20% minority stake.
  • Oracle will monitor TikTok’s algorithm and data flows to safeguard U.S. national security concerns.
  • Trump extended TikTok’s divest-or-ban deadline by 120 days, pushing final approval into early 2026.

The White House has confirmed that the United States government will not hold an equity stake or so-called “golden share” in the newly structured TikTok US entity, opting instead for a private-sector-driven model with strict oversight.

The decision marks a clear departure from earlier speculation that Washington might demand a special stake or veto power in TikTok’s U.S. operations.

Such an arrangement would have mirrored other deals struck under the Trump administration, where the government has taken golden shares in strategic companies such as U.S. Steel. Instead, the new arrangement focuses on ensuring American control without direct government interference.

Americans to Lead TikTok US Board

According to officials, TikTok’s U.S. business will be spun into a joint venture headquartered in the United States. The board of directors will be composed mostly of American members, with six of the seven seats reserved for U.S. citizens.

Importantly, no directors will be appointed by the federal government, ensuring the board remains a private-sector entity rather than a quasi-state-controlled body.

The investor group leading the takeover is expected to include Oracle, private equity giant Silver Lake, and other institutional investors. ByteDance, TikTok’s Beijing-based parent company, will retain a stake below 20% to comply with U.S. national security requirements.

Oracle to Safeguard Algorithm and Data

One of the most sensitive elements of the deal concerns TikTok’s powerful recommendation algorithm, the engine that drives its global popularity but also sparked national security concerns. U.S. lawmakers have long worried that ByteDance could be pressured by Beijing to manipulate TikTok’s algorithm, amplifying disinformation or censoring content.

Under the proposed arrangement, Oracle will take charge of monitoring TikTok’s algorithm within the United States. The tech giant will review a copy of the recommendation code, retrain it on U.S. user data, and continuously oversee how it serves content to American users. This move is designed to ensure transparency and block potential influence from foreign actors.

Oracle already plays a role in TikTok’s U.S. operations through its data-hosting partnership. The new agreement expands that role significantly, giving Oracle deeper access and oversight responsibilities.

Trump Extends Deadline for Sale

President Donald Trump is expected to issue an executive order later this week to extend the deadline for TikTok’s divestment or ban. The new extension will give investors 120 additional days to finalize regulatory approvals and secure the paperwork needed to complete the transaction.

Trump, who has described TikTok as an app he personally enjoys, has repeatedly delayed the ban deadline since signing the divest-or-ban law last year. The most recent extension pushes the enforcement date to mid-December, with the expectation that the deal could be finalized early next year.

ByteDance Retains a Minority Stake

While American investors will control the majority, ByteDance will remain involved with TikTok US through a minority stake capped below 20%.

The Chinese parent will not have authority over content moderation or the U.S. algorithm. However, Beijing’s approval remains a key hurdle, as China has its own regulations on technology transfers and may scrutinize the algorithm handover.

The TikTok saga highlights Washington’s increasingly assertive stance toward Chinese-owned technology platforms. With national security, user privacy, and global influence at stake, the deal will set a precedent for how the U.S. handles future foreign-owned digital platforms operating within its borders.

The post US Rejects Golden Share in TikTok Deal, Board to Stay Private appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01561+1.95%
RealLink
REAL$0.06038+0.41%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014193-3.88%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Partager
Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.010666-4.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08549-0.26%
Movement
MOVE$0.1175+1.38%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:42
Partager
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0.4545-0.50%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13572+11.43%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002886-2.69%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Revolut to invest $13 billion over five years to support international expansion