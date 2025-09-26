US Senate to Hold Hearing on Crypto Tax Policy Next Week

US Senate Finance Committee to hold hearing addressing crypto tax challenges, focusing on reform, clarity, and competitiveness in digital asset regulation.

The US Senate Finance Committee is preparing to hold a key hearing on digital asset taxation next week. The meeting, which is planned for Wednesday, will be chaired by Senator Mike Crapo. It comes as policymakers seek to tackle long-standing concerns over how cryptocurrencies should be classified and taxed. The hearing seems to be in line with the White House’s July report calling for updated rules surrounding crypto in the federal tax code.

Senator Lummis Pushes for Crypto Tax Relief in Senate Hearing

Witnesses will include Lawrence Zlatkin, Vice President of Tax at Coinbase, and Jason Somensatto, Policy Director at Coin Center. Both persons have been actively involved in the development of discussions around digital assets. Andrea S. Kramer, founding member ASKramer Law, and Annette Nellen, chair of the AICPA Digital Assets Tax Task Force, are also expected to testify. The panel draws together perspectives from the law, industry and professional organizations with expertise in the sector.

The discussion is expected to focus on the challenges of implementing current tax law with respect to digital assets. Issues such as capital gains, transaction tracking and reporting obligations have been cited as areas of confusion as both for individuals and institutions. Witnesses will likely point to the complexity that comes up with crypto being used for payments, staking, or mining where the transaction can trigger taxable events multiple times.

One known pro-crypto voice, Senator Cynthia Lummis, has been pressing for reforms. She has consistently pushed to eliminate “double taxation” on miners and stakers. Additionally, she has supported a de minimis exemption for small transactions. As a result, she believes these changes will encourage broader use of digital assets. Furthermore, she argues that such reforms will drive innovation and retail adoption.

U.S. Finance Committee Targets Tax Rules to Boost Crypto Industry Growth

In a recent letter to the Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, several Senators expressed concern for the corporate alternative minimum tax (CAMT). They suggested that existing treatment of unrealized crypto gains could hurt US competitiveness. Their letter warned that American firms might sell tokens to pay tax liabilities. Meanwhile, foreign competitors would avoid this pressure. They urged Treasury to make changes in rules so that only realized gains are included.

The upcoming hearing also underscores wider concerns over clarity of the US regulatory environment. Inconsistent rules have led some firms to consider taking their business overseas, experts say. By tackling the tax issues head-on, it may be that the Senate is aiming to avoid losing any further ground from the US crypto industry in the global arena.

The Finance Committee’s actions may be a sign of movement towards wider reforms in the 2026 legislative cycle. Moreover, industry groups have argued that in the absence of clear rules, compliance and enforcement is costly and inefficient. For many observers, the hearing is not just a debate on taxation, but also a test case on how the US intends to balance oversight and innovation.

